Color of Water

The life aquatic inspires the life artistic in these delicate and dreamy works. Written by Allison Hersh.

“Burnside Causeway”

By Victoria May Collett

Watercolor, 9 x 6 inches

Collett’s tropical-themed paintings transport viewers to exotic palm-fringed grottoes and celebrate familiar low country marshscapes. Using delicate brushstrokes and saturated colors, she paints emerald trees, sapphire waves and pale amethyst clouds drifting overhead. “I’ve always loved palm trees,” she confesses. “They just take you away.”

“Miss Gennie”

By Phil Stark

Watercolor, 20 x 24 inches

Stark developed a love of art as a young boy, creating drawings inspired by radio shows. Recently, during his coastal travels, a series of anchored shrimp boats caught his eye. “[My wife and I] both were struck by their aging character,” he recalls, “and I painted ‘Miss Gennie’ upon our return to Savannah.”

starkartworld.net

“Lylith the Lion Fish”

By Samone Norsworthy

Watercolor and mixed media, 8 x 10 inches

Norsworthy captures the Technicolor allure of life beneath the waves in her vivid compositions. The granddaughter of a shipbuilder who emigrated from Sweden to Savannah, she has an irrepressible fascination with ocean creatures. “The sea is a mysterious place where discovery is limitless,” she muses.

instagram.com/artisworthy

“Femme Facette”

By Brenda Turner

Gouache study on black Arches paper, 30 x 20 inches

Turner’s innovative graphic works have been featured in nearly 70 competitive art shows and in the pages of Watercolor magazine. In “Femme Facette,” she deconstructs the female figure into a glorious puzzle of irregularly shaped fields of color, revealing the edgy, experimental potential of this traditional art form.