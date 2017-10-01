Contemporary Politics

“As millennials, we have a different take on what it is to be a Republican. We recently worked with the Council on American Islamic Relations to host a Visit a Mosque event. It was an opportunity for us to reach out and say ‘hey, a difference in politics or religion between us doesn’t mean there has to be any bigotry.’

There was some backlash from other Republican groups, but that’s the point of outreach, to get your message and ideas across to someone beyond the circle or insular groups. We will always be a stronger community by standing together. We are all Americans here.” – Stephen Plunk, Chairman of the Savannah Young Republicans