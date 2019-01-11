Dinner on the Go

It’s a new era for takeout. For families on the move, these Savannah businesses will have kids and grownups asking for seconds.

Bull Street Taco

Perfect for picky eaters, Bull Street Taco’s takeout box lets diners personalize their own tacos. Pick up a box with handmade masa tortillas, cilantro, sliced jalapenos, limes, onion, queso fresco, roasted salsa, salsa verde, hot sauce and your choice of meat (pork carnitas, homemade chorizo, mojo chicken or seasoned ground beef). One regular box includes ingredients for 12 tacos. Add sides of beans, rice or slaw and cold Mexican Cokes.

1608 Bull St., 912.349.6931, bullstreettaco.com

The Grey Market

Grab a bite at Savannah’s new favorite lunch counter, or pick up an unforgettable dinner made in-house. The daily meal menu rotates: Monday, take home Savannah red rice with shrimp, or stop by Thursday for rotisserie chicken. Each meal feeds two people and comes with house-baked bread, two sides and your choice of a bottle of red or white wine. 109 Jefferson St., 912.201.3924, thegreymkt.com

What’s for Dinner

It’ll look and taste like you spent your day over a hot stove, but What’s for Dinner does all the work. Pick up a full meal from a rotating menu — fan favorites include chicken pot pie, meatloaf and succotash. What’s for Dinner even offers a weekly meal for diners on the Whole30 diet. Simply drop by or order ahead.

8509 Ferguson Ave., 912.323.2023, whatsfordinnersavannah.com

FraLi Gourmet

Take spaghetti night to the next level. Stop by FraLi Gourmet on Liberty Street and pick up authentic fresh pasta offerings like black truffle and ricotta ravioli or gluten-free ziti and handmade sauce. If you’re pressed for time, grab a loaf of crusty ciabatta and a ready-to-serve meal like pesto lasagna, lo spezzatino “beef stew,” or eggplant Parmesan. Don’t forget the cannoli!

217 W. Liberty St., 912.234.4644, fraligourmet.com

Pie Society

In addition to their iconic savory pies stuffed with steak, kidney, chicken curry and vegetables, Savannah’s Pie Society offers shareables like lasagna, cauliflower and broccoli bakes. Pick up a dish from their locations in Pooler and downtown Savannah and transform your dining room into a cozy English pub. 19 Jefferson St., Savannah, 912.238.1144, 115 Canal St., Pooler, 912.856.4785, thebritishpiecompany.com

coffee.deli

Call 24 hours in advance and receive a 9×12 inch pan full of homemade deliciousness ready to be baked at home and served to 12-15 people. Choose from Southern comforts like poppy seed chicken or Cajun shrimp, or keep it classic with baked spaghetti or lasagna. 4517 Habersham St., 912.352.7818, savannahcoffeedeli.com

Wiley’s Championship BBQ

Bring the whole hog home. A pound of Wiley’s championship pork, sausage or beef brisket feeds a family of four — add a couple of pint- or quart-sized sides (collards, broccoli, cheese and rice casserole, mac and cheese, Brunswick stew, Dutch crust sweet potato casserole and more) for a soulful dinner on a chilly night. 4700 US-80, 912.201.3259, wileyschampionshipbbq.com