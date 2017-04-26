DIY: Springtime Floral Arrangements

Those dreamy spring centerpieces are easier than you think. Kate Spade and Colonial House of Flowers recently gave us a step-by-step on recreating the look at home.

Christy Hulsey, creative director at Colonial House of Flowers and the 2017 Mayesh Design Star, showed us the tricks of the trade at an event held at Kate Spade’s Savannah boutique. With happy blooms and expert advice, test out your florist skills with these tips for a look that’s 100 percent pro. By Rachel Matthews. Photos by Diane Daley

Materials:

Assorted flowers

Vase

Floral shears

Water

Floral wire

Choose Your Vessel. The container sets the tone of the whole arrangement. Go for the unusual, something that’s a keepsake. Amy, Kate Spade Savannah associate, choose the gold Tegan pot by Accent Decor. “It’s unusual, romantic, fresh, modern…and I just like it,” she says with a laugh.

To make a unique design, include an array of different flower types within your color palette. It will add dimension and interest to your arrangement.

Pick your flowers: Solid colors always look great together. Garden roses, hyacinths and anemones in palettes of red, hot pink and white are classic stunners. According to the Colonial House of Flowers’ Christy Hulsey, “Everything doesn’t have to be a tight and compact.” Floral mixes with pops of color are easy for first timers, too. And when cutting a stem, cut diagonally–the flowers will stay fresh longer.

Don’t be afraid to add plants from your own yard, or even a branch from a tree, to make your arrangement more dimensional.



Make a wire egg: Make an “egg,” or cylindrical shape, with the floral wire to help space out flowers. It also helps spread out your product and gives your design a wild, loose, natural look. To make the egg: match the ends and push in to create a round shape. After, fill the vessel with water at least half-way.

Always using fresh product from local florists; grocery store flowers are usually older and not properly handled.

Add flowers: Use a focal point flower to help arrange the design. A focal flower is a big flower that’s usually your favorite one in the bunch. Hulsey instructs beginners to use the rule of three, and focus the center of the arrangement on three blooms of the same flower. By spacing the three identical flowers out or clustering them together, you can build complementary buds in a style that allows for your focal point to really shine.

Match big flowers with small flowers to give it more fullness and design.

In Detail

Photography: Diana Daley Photography

Flower Workshop Instructor: Christy Hulsey, 2017 Mayesh Design Star

Floral Design Class Team: Amanda Currier, Rachel Matthews, Christy Hulsey from Colonial House of Flowers



Containers: Accent Decor

Floral Netting: Oasis Floral Products

Roses: Rosaprima

Floral shine and tint: Design Master Colortool

Location: Kate Spade NY West Broughton

Japanese + Dutch Luxe Blooms: Mayesh

Succulents: Dramm & Echter with American Grown Flowers