Five Minutes with Tomas Georgi

Tomas Georgi, VP of business development at Julian Chichester, hosted Savannah’s interior design insiders for a haute lunch at Husk to promote a new showroom at ADAC.

On the Julian Chichester grand tour of the Southeast:

“All of this is in anticipation of our beautiful 6,000-square-feet furniture, lighting and accessory showroom opening at Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) in Atlanta. We’re very excited, as the South has always been a strong market for us, and we’re looking to grow both our residential and hospitality presence here. Because this region has such a rich legacy of craftsmanship and furniture making, people seem to recognize and appreciate a well-made cabinet or a beautifully upholstered chair. It’s an exciting time to be a designer in the South.”

On cultural crossover and achieving a marvelous mix:

“Julian Chichester, the gentleman and the company, are both very English. However, we have a strong affinity for the South — we feel completely at home here, both stylistically and culturally. Southern interior designers are discerning and look to us for tasteful re-interpretations of historical styles, from Jacques Adnet-esque leather wrapped cabinets to midcentury light oak side chairs to Moos Pedersen-inspired dining tables. The noble materials we favor are valued by this design community — fine fruitwoods, vellum under lacquer, brass hand-imprinted with shagreen patterns, hammered bronze — and our maximalist mix of bold pattern, florals and bright solids appeals to this audience as well.”

On Savannah’s many charms:

“Savannah is a dream! The beauty of this city is intoxicating. The architecture always impresses — from English Regency to contemporary, a juxtaposition that reminds me of our furniture. But what strikes me most about Savannah is the friendly and collaborative nature of the people we met. For our event, we worked with such helpful and lovely vendors as Roots Up Gallery, florist Madame Chrysanthemum and Husk Savannah. Everyone was a pleasure.”