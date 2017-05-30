Homes

Get Inspired: Mexico City

Sonchia Jileks’s got a crush. 

The Hultman Interiors designer, known for her particular cocktail of cross-country design influences, has a lifelong favorite: Mexico City. 

“I lived there for a few months as a kid,” says Jilek, who now calls Savannah home. “And though I was young, the colors, sights and sounds are so distinctive in my head. The one thing I vividly remember are the bullfights—that’s something so very ‘Mexico City’ to me.”

Later, Jilek went to college in Tuscon, Arizona, where she was never more than 45 minutes from the Mexican border. Safe to say, the landscape has had a lasting impression on her: “I love all things related to the desert.”

 Here, the designer rounds up all the things she adores, from artists to fabrics to, of course, tequila. 

 

Wallpaper: Cuilko by Pierre Fray

 

Neutral Fabric: Linelle linens for windows at JAB Anstoetz

 

Furniture: Acapulco Lounge Chair at Huckberry

 

Colorful Fabric: Anatolia Stripe in Carnival at No. 9 Thompson

 

Accessory: Oaxacan Vase in Black at Direct From Mexico

 

 

Contemporary Artist: Jorge Mendez Blake

 

Planter: Hey Sandy at Fine Life Co

 

All-time Favorite Artist: Frida Kahlo

 

Lighting: Olivia Star Pendant at Pottery Barn

 

Tequila: Espolon Blanco

