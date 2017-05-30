Get Inspired: Mexico City

Sonchia Jileks’s got a crush.

The Hultman Interiors designer, known for her particular cocktail of cross-country design influences, has a lifelong favorite: Mexico City.

“I lived there for a few months as a kid,” says Jilek, who now calls Savannah home. “And though I was young, the colors, sights and sounds are so distinctive in my head. The one thing I vividly remember are the bullfights—that’s something so very ‘Mexico City’ to me.”

Later, Jilek went to college in Tuscon, Arizona, where she was never more than 45 minutes from the Mexican border. Safe to say, the landscape has had a lasting impression on her: “I love all things related to the desert.”

Here, the designer rounds up all the things she adores, from artists to fabrics to, of course, tequila.

Neutral Fabric: Linelle linens for windows at JAB Anstoetz

Contemporary Artist: Jorge Mendez Blake

All-time Favorite Artist: Frida Kahlo