Get Inspired: Mexico City

Sonchia Jileks’s got a crush.
The Hultman Interiors designer, known for her particular cocktail of cross-country design influences, has a lifelong favorite: Mexico City.
“I lived there for a few months as a kid,” says Jilek, who now calls Savannah home. “And though I was young, the colors, sights and sounds are so distinctive in my head. The one thing I vividly remember are the bullfights—that’s something so very ‘Mexico City’ to me.”
Later, Jilek went to college in Tuscon, Arizona, where she was never more than 45 minutes from the Mexican border. Safe to say, the landscape has had a lasting impression on her: “I love all things related to the desert.”
Here, the designer rounds up all the things she adores, from artists to fabrics to, of course, tequila.
Wallpaper: Cuilko by Pierre Fray
Neutral Fabric: Linelle linens for windows at JAB Anstoetz
Furniture: Acapulco Lounge Chair at Huckberry
Colorful Fabric: Anatolia Stripe in Carnival at No. 9 Thompson
Accessory: Oaxacan Vase in Black at Direct From Mexico
Contemporary Artist: Jorge Mendez Blake
Planter: Hey Sandy at Fine Life Co
All-time Favorite Artist: Frida Kahlo
Lighting: Olivia Star Pendant at Pottery Barn
Tequila: Espolon Blanco