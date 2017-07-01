Higher Education

“When I went off to college, I met people that looked like me, but were very different. They valued education, they valued achievement and I never had. That exposure created ambition and I wanted to bring that philosophy back to my community. So I started working with kids, exposing them to more ideas, concepts and people.

I wanted to teach them how to think, not what to think. I wanted them to understand what I didn’t growing up here. Back then, when I’d come home and visit with old friends, they’d say: ‘You’ve changed man,’ and I’d say, ‘Yeah I have, and I worked really hard to do so, too.’” – Timothy King, Project Manager for 21st Century Community Learning Center Savannah-Chatham, County Public School System