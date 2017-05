“Islam is a peaceful and inherently activist-based religion. And with the overarching goal of Moms Demand Action, to end gun violence, they go hand-in-hand. Both are empirical. Both are scientific. Both are contributions to the world Allah has given to us. It’s large in perspective, but the overall feeling is to do good for mankind.” – Lindsey Free-Donovan, Volunteer Chapter Leader of Georgia, Moms Demand Action