Musicians in the wild. Photography by Jeremiah Hull and Dylan Wilson. Styled by Erica Cobb Jarman. Hair and makeup by Selena Hines

FLAU’JAE

HER SOUND: Energetic electronic rap. “I write all my music and lyrics, so I try to talk about fun, positive things,” says Flau’jae Johnson. “My producer makes my beats—I love a hard bass and a really soft piano.”

SAVANNAH CONNECTION: Born in Savannah, Flau’jae, 14, is the daughter of the late rapper Camoflauge, née Jason Johnson. She was a contestant on season three of Lifetime’s The Rap Game, produced by Queen Latifah and Jermaine Dupri.

NOW: Her new single, “Why Dey Hatin” has received more than 500,000 views on YouTube, and she has some 400,000 followers on Instagram. She’ll release her third album, Hard Ice, in March, and is planning a summer tour. “I want to go far in life and I don’t want to be known just for rap,” she says. “I want to go into pop and rock and tap into all different genres.”

Flau’jae wears a Shilla dress, $165 at Harper; fringe earrings, $120 at Zia; silver bracelet, $120, and cuff, $20, both at House of Strut; vintage Vans sneakers. Hair by Te’Arra Dunham, Beaute the Brand

STREET CLOTHES

WHO: John Xarras (guitar), David Murray (drums, percussion), Matthew Price (bass), Veronica Garcia-Melendez (keyboards, vocals) and Andrew Sutphen (lead vocals)

THEIR SOUND: Moody, melodic indie pop that draws a heavy inspiration from 1970s post-punk, new wave and disco

SAVANNAH CONNECTION: Price was born and raised in Savannah, while the rest of the band found their way to the city like so many others: “We were lured by the mild winters, reasonable cost of living, beautiful architecture and artistic community,” says Garcia-Melendez.

NOW: The band will celebrate their third album, Live at House of Strut, with a vinyl release party at House of Strut on March 24, and launch a Southern tour in April.

From left: John Xarras wears a vintage shirt, $36 at Gypsy World; vintage blazer, $49 at House of Strut; Mountain Khaki pants, $95 at Rivers & Glen Trading Co. Dave Murray wears a vintage jacket, $65 at Gypsy World; Embrazio belt, $79 at Savannah Bleu; leather boots, $98 at House of Strut. Matthew Price wears a vintage vest, $49, and purple pants, $29, both at House of Strut; black T-shirt, $35 at Lex Apparel; chain necklace, $113 at Custard Boutique; Obaku watch, $279, and Uno de 50 bracelet, $89, both at Zia. Veronica Garcia-Melendez wears a vintage jacket, $65 at Future on Forsyth; mini skirt, $35, and patent leather heels, $30, both at House of Strut, fringe earring, $120 at Zia; ring, $20 at Custard Boutique. Andrew Sutphen wears a Western shirt, $20 at Future on Forsyth; Mountain Khaki pants, $95 at Rivers & Glen Trading Co.; Brave belt, $69 at Savannah Bleu.

LYN AVENUE

WHO: CC Witt (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and Patrick Ellington (vocals, lead guitar), along with Larry Jones (bass) and A.J. Davis (drums)

THEIR SOUND: Classic country with a modern edge. “Our niche is our songwriting content,” says Witt. “Dolly Parton is my hero, and Patrick is really inspired by Tom Petty.”

SAVANNAH CONNECTION: Both born and bred Savannahians, Witt and Ellington met when they were 14 and 16 years old, respectively, and they’ve been playing together ever since. In 2011, they formed Lyn Avenue (named after a street near their recording studio) and were married in 2017.

NOW: Their second album, Never Been to Nashville, launched in February. They’re planning to go on tour this spring and summer, making a stop, of course, in Nashville.

CC Witt wears a Jordan Lewis vest, $373, and Bleu Bijour necklace, $180, both at Savannah Bleu; The Odells vegan leather dress, $152 at Custard Boutique; bolo tie, $22 at Gypsy World; glass earrings, $110, and mirror ring, $95, both at Zia; vintage heels, $40 at Future on Forsyth. Patrick Ellington wears a vintage jacket, $50, and bolo tie, $49, both at House of Strut; Peter Millar button-up shirt, $135 at J Parker Ltd.; leather booties, $49 at Future on Forsyth.

Where to buy:

Custard Boutique: 422 Whitaker St., 912.232.4733

Future on Forsyth: 106 W. Gwinnett St. #1a, 912.235.2476

Gypsy World: 2405 Bull St., 912.704.2347

Harper: 118 Bull St., 912.235.5172

House of Strut: 17 W. 41 St., 912.712.3902

J Parker Ltd.: 20 W. Broughton St., 912.234.0004

Lex Apparel: 2308 Waters Ave., 404.452.4825

Rivers & Glen Trading Co.: 24 Drayton St., 912.349.2352

Savannah Bleu: 14 W. Jones St., 912.239.4540

Zia: 325 W. Broughton St., 912.233.3237

About the location:

Built in the 1930s, The Starland Dairy produced and delivered milk and other dairy products throughout Savannah until it closed in the 1980s. It’s been vacant since then, at times serving as a de facto art-and-performance space. New York City transplants Maggie and Nate Fuller purchased the building in 2012 and will soon begin a renovation to restore the original façade and storefronts, making sure to preserve much of the building’s history (including the graffiti). In early 2019, The Starland Dairy will reopen as a collection of independently owned food and beverage businesses, including a brick-oven pizzeria, an ice cream shop, a small brewery and a culinary bookstore. The second floor will become a bar and six-room inn—all centered around an open-air courtyard with communal seating.