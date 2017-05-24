The Maker Series: Ely Rooney

As cookie queen (and mother of four) Ely Rooney was recently gearing up to ship dozens of hand-painted confections to a bridal party, Bruno Mars was blaring. A cup of liquid gold (a spiked, sparkly concoction of luster dust and vodka) was getting swirled by a paint brush, and the Houston native was using it to embellish Impressionist-style florals onto a round sugar cookie. It was like leaning over the shoulder of a painter at their easel … except this particular work of art was also delicious.

“I’ve always had a passion for making people smile,” says Rooney, owner and designer of De Colores Cookies y Mas. “For making them happy and creating things that keeps them talking.”

She’s also incorporated a DIY aspect to her brand, in which customers can buy her kits complete with edible paints, decorations and freshly-baked cookies, but the real buzz is still her custom creations. Her next big project? Expansion. “The most exciting thing I’m working on is putting together a plan to get my cookies to the everyday customer,” she notes. “Coffee shops, boutiques and boutique hotels.”

From her favorite book character to her favorite party song, here’s what’s inspiring Rooney right now.

The best decision I’ve made is … opening up shop and working for myself without any limitations.

My favorite female character is … Scarlett O’Hara. I watched Gone with the Wind when I was little and have basically done so every year since. Her strong personality and no-bullshit attitude was what got her through the hard times and even at a young age, I realized that her character was the sort of person I wanted to be.

I don’t get the opportunity to read very much at the moment, but I do listen to a ton of audible books when I’m working. Right now, I’m listening to a lot of Karin Slaughter books.

The most rewarding part of my job is meeting new people that respect and love my work so much that they actually say, “This is the event that I have coming up. Create something for me. I trust you.” That is the absolute coolest thing ever about this job.

My words to live by … be so good, they can’t ignore you.

