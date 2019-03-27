Masters of Marble

PROJECT: Carol and Chat Howard’s master bath reimagined

PRINCIPAL: Abigail Powell, interior designer at Ellsworth Design

Our two main design objectives were brightening up the space and designing for the Howards’ future needs. First, we changed out a large Jacuzzi tub/shower combination for large walk-in shower and planned the bench in close proximity to a handheld shower, grab bar and niche for ease of use. It was a dream to work on this project with Carol and Chat, who own Sandpiper Supply, because we had access to so many fixtures and finishes. The polished nickel grab bar is a good example — it’s beautiful, but it also serves a dual function as the slide bar for the handheld shower. A curbless shower would have required floor joist alterations, so we went for a low curb instead.

Since the vanity area was dark even during daylight hours, we doubled down on lighting, using mirrored medicine cabinets, vanity lights and an articulating shaving mirror, boosting visibility throughout. Painting the vanity and linen cabinet white and using a light gray marble also brightened up the entire bathroom. Incorporating varied shapes of both Carrara and Bardiglio marble tile adds to the overall luxury of the room.