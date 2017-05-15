Meet the Fashion Student: Nancy Gubbala

With SCAD FASHWKND just days away, we chatted with seniors about their fashion inspirations. Here, meet Nancy Gubbala.

Christian Dior is Nancy Gubbala’s ultimate design hero, and that’s evident throughout her collection: lofty, pink and black organza pieces with feminine touches. Gubbala names her aunt as her strongest mentor, draws inspiration from Savannah’s famous tree-lined avenues and says she’d spend her last $20 on business: “It takes $20 to start a website domain,” she says.

Words to live by … Each day is another opportunity to do something great.

My favorite place to relax … Forsyth Park

If I were to bring back a fashion style … The classic femme fatale from the 1940s.

Cover image courtesy of designer