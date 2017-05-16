Meet the SCAD Fashion Student: Greg Dugdale

With SCAD FASHWKND just days away, we chatted with seniors about their fashion inspirations. Here, meet Greg Dugdale. “I decided to go into fashion because I couldn’t stop creating,” Dugdale says. “Every weekend, from about fifth grade to now, I’ve work on something [that’s] art or fashion.” Dugdale’s collection exudes a colorful, enthusiastic feel you might expect from a beloved kid’s book character (he’s a self-professed Amelia Bedelia fan, after all), but his intricate manufacturing is all art-school finesse. “The most common materials I work with are cotton and denim, but I love to create new materials that no one has come up with before.”

The trend I never want to see again … high socks with sandals. I cannot even with that.

My first fashion memory … When I was in fifth grade I went to a church sale and purchased men’s neckties. I started sewing them together and made an asymmetrical skirt.

The most rewarding part about fashion design … Seeing my design come to life off the paper, or in some cases, seeing it just come alive.

I would bring back … bell bottoms. I love pants that have flow at the bottom.

Someone once told me you need to be able to deconstruct and reconstruct in your mind as well with your hands. So when an idea pops in my head, I just start cutting and crafting a mock-up.

photo courtesy of designer