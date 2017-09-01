Mother of all Jobs

“All mothers I know harbor guilt to some degree, me included. But if you think about it, it doesn’t make any sense. I see strong, capable parents being down on themselves and feeling they are not doing enough. Guilt is not productive, it can lead to unhealthy competition and for what it’s worth, it might be completely misplaced.

I think we need to step away from the unrealistic, glorified version of the ideal mother and just focus on being the best human beings we can be.” – Yaya Lee, Mom of Mark and Oliver