Magazine

New In 912

by

They had us at S’more donut. Yet that’s only one attraction at Rise Biscuit Donuts (10 W. Broughton St.), which local mother-son team, Cristol and Shane Johnson, are opening in early June. The Southern string of restaurants (Savannah is the thirteenth) has made a quick name for itself with made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches, not to mention those irresistible donuts. In other recent news, Bull Street Taco (1608 Bull St.) is bringing Baja-style tacos to Savannah in July, Green Fire Pizza (236 Drayton St.) is now serving Neopolitan-style pies, Savannah Coffee Roasters has opened a second location (714 Mall Blvd.), and the famed Gottlieb’s Bakery (1100 Eisenhower Dr., in Eisenhower Square) is back at it, this time in Midtown. Co-owners Michael and Laurence Gottlieb are carrying on their great-grandfather’s tradition, using the same tried-and-true ingredients in their pastries, cakes, pies and breads. And yes, the beloved Chocolate Chewie cookie is alive and well.

 

Photo by Alex Caterson, The Splinter Group

Tags from the story
, , , , , , ,
Written By
More from Maggie Harney

That Old Black Magic

Happy Halloween!  Dive in to our season-inspired jams to haunt to. 
Read More

You may also like

The Best is Yet to Come

Follow the River

New in 912