New in 912

They had us at S’more donut. Yet that’s only one attraction at Rise Biscuit Donuts (10 W. Broughton St.), which local mother-son team, Cristol and Shane Johnson, are opening in early June. The Southern string of restaurants (Savannah is the thirteenth) has made a quick name for itself with made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches, not to mention those irresistible donuts. In other recent news, Bull Street Taco (1608 Bull St.) is bringing Baja-style tacos to Savannah in July, Green Fire Pizza (236 Drayton St.) is now serving Neopolitan-style pies, Savannah Coffee Roasters has opened a second location (714 Mall Blvd.), and the famed Gottlieb’s Bakery (1100 Eisenhower Dr., in Eisenhower Square) is back at it, this time in Midtown. Co-owners Michael and Laurence Gottlieb are carrying on their great-grandfather’s tradition, using the same tried-and-true ingredients in their pastries, cakes, pies and breads. And yes, the beloved Chocolate Chewie cookie is alive and well.

Photo by Alex Caterson, The Splinter Group