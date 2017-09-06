New in 912

The Diplomat Luncheonette (314 Drayton St.), a joint venture between chef James Levens and Pinkie Masters owner Matt Garappolo, opens in a space adjacent to the famed Savannah dive bar this September. Levens’ menu channels an old-school New York deli with French, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences, as well as a slew of vegetarian and vegan sides. Bicycle delivery and to-go beer and wine are in the works, and if you’re howling at the moon, they’re open til 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

After a few stops and starts, Fox and Fig Café (321 Habersham St.) is scheduled to open in late September. Located in the former Firefly location on Troup Square, the vegan restaurant is the brain- child of Clay Ehmke and Foxy Loxy/Coffee Fox/Henny Penny owner Jennifer Jenkins … Ardsley Park favorite Yia Yia’s Kitchen has opened a second location downtown (147 Abercorn St.) in the former PJ Thai Cuisine spot … The Hyatt Regency upped its gourmet game with the recent debut of Moss + Oak Savannah Eatery (2 W. Bay St.), a breakfast, lunch and dinner spot with a focus on seasonal ingredients sourced at regional farms … Savannah Underground Market (201 W. Broughton St.) is a new 3,300-square-foot space devoted to antiques, artifacts and collectables sold by local dealers and artists … Jess Belfry has opened Hustle & Blow Dry Bar (5521 Abercorn St., suite 300), a salon offering six different blowout and styling options, as well as makeup applications, waxing and facials.