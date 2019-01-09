Now Open: The Grey Market

Since The Grey opened its doors in 2014, restaurateurs Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano have proved themselves award-winning experts in Southern hospitality. The pair’s newest venture is The Grey Market at 109 Jefferson St., a destination for locals and tourists that fuses New York bodega-style convenience with Southern lunch counter charm.

For the customer in a hurry, the market offers to-go salads, sandwiches and breakfasts, plus a case of beverages and curated wines and beers. The shelves are brimming with branded shirts, cups and other merchandise and essentials like toothbrushes, over-the-counter medicine and bodega staples.

At the counter, diners tuck into a NYC bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, or stop by for a lunch plate with roast pork, chicken or fish of the day and two sides. The soda fountain boasts classics like egg cream and hip bubblies like Topo Chico, and baked goods — bagels, turnovers, pie, sticky buns — are served until the case is empty.

In addition to their main menu, dreamed up by Chef Bailey and chef de cuisine Brian Fiasconaro, the market also offers full daily meals to take home and savor. Read on for more ways to enliven family dinners with a little help from Savannah’s favorite restaurants.