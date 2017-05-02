The Perfect Summer Drink

A taste of summer in Savannah–sans the humidity. Photo by Katie McGee.

Cha Bella Watermelon Lemonade

Courtesy of Cha Bella

Serves 1

The menu at Cha Bella changes to highlight ingredients that are available seasonally, locally and often fresh from the restaurant’s own garden. Its cocktail offerings are no exception. Sweet watermelon and tart lemon juices, spiked with rum, served in a tall glass and sipped through a straw, evoke the very best of summer.

2 lemons, juiced

Pinch of sugar

2 ounces heirloom seedless watermelon, juiced

1 1/2 ounces light rum

Watermelon, sliced into thin wedges

Stir lemon juice and sugar together. Combine all ingredients and shake with ice. Pour the lemonade into a tumbler. Garnish with a watermelon wedge.