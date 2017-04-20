Please and Thank You

Homes

Need a hostess or a thank you gift?  Good manners just got cuter—and a whole lot craftier. 

There’s only one thing more Savannahian than hospitality—and that’s undying, over-the-top gratitude for said hospitality.  To make the job easier, we’ve gathered together a few of our favorite locally made hostess gifts, because you should always say “thank you” swiftly—and with a Southern accent.

Let the women of Lowcountry Paper Co. design your signature social stationery so you always have a card at the ready—or order a custom-crafted suite for your favorite hostess. Request a custom quote at lowcountrypaperco.com

 

Just add salt.  Cari Clark’s Salacia salt soaks come in feel-good fragrances, from summery Seersucker and Midnight Garden to sweet Georgia Peach and savory Southern Pecan. $19 at Annabelle’s and One Fish Two Fish, salaciasalts.com

 

No need to stand on ceremony.  Jessica Duthu’s illustrated “Rock On” cards add some cool to convention.
$4.50 each at The Paris Market and Broughton Exchange, thestrawberrymoth.com

 

 

First it’s a candle, then it’s a cocktail glass.  Emily McCarthy’s Prosecco candle is the gift that gives twice. $125 for a set of four at emilymccarthy.com  

 

 

Lane Huerta’s hand printed, reusable Lovelane tea towels are gorgeous gifts that can help preserve memories—and the environment.Shop the latest collection at lovelanedesigns.com  

 

 

Anyone can bring chocolate, but a box of Adam Turoni’s red velvet artisanal truffles ought to ensure that you get a repeat invitation.
$15 for a set of six at Chocolat by Adam Turoni, chocolatat.com

 

