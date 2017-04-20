Please and Thank You

Need a hostess or a thank you gift? Good manners just got cuter—and a whole lot craftier.

There’s only one thing more Savannahian than hospitality—and that’s undying, over-the-top gratitude for said hospitality. To make the job easier, we’ve gathered together a few of our favorite locally made hostess gifts, because you should always say “thank you” swiftly—and with a Southern accent.

First it’s a candle, then it’s a cocktail glass. Emily McCarthy’s Prosecco candle is the gift that gives twice. $125 for a set of four at emilymccarthy.com

Lane Huerta’s hand printed, reusable Lovelane tea towels are gorgeous gifts that can help preserve memories—and the environment.Shop the latest collection at lovelanedesigns.com