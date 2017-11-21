‘TWAS the holiday season and all through the South … not a superfood was thought of, or put to a mouth. The best kitchens around were a bustling affair, brimming with recipes and sweet treats to share. Below, Ely Rooney, owner of De Colores Cookies Y Mas, shares her favorite holiday recipe.

Raspberry Almond Linzer Cookies

Makes 2 to 3 dozen cookies

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

¾ cup almond flour

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

Zest from one lemon

½ cup light brown sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 tsp. vanilla

¾ cup butter

Confectioners sugar for dusting

Raspberry jam

Scalloped round cookie cutter

Small heart cookie cutter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

To make the dough: In a medium mixing bowl, beat sugar, egg yolk, butter, cinnamon, zest and vanilla together for two minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl to combine all ingredients.

In another bowl, mix the remainder of the ingredients until well combined. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and mix until it just combined.

Divide dough into two parts and roll into disks. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator for about 2 hours.

Lightly flour a surface and roll out both dough parts until ¼-inch thick. Cut out the cookies and place on baking sheets. To make the cookie tops, use the heart cutter on half of the cookies.

Bake for 10-12 minutes. The cookies should come out slightly golden.

Once cooled, assemble and dust confectioners sugar on tops.

For the full story, buy the 2017 November/December issue of Savannah magazine.