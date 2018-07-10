Recipe: Vegetarian Salad

Dietary restrictions got you down? These plant-based bites are stacked with

nutrients—and flavor, too.

Vegetarian Salad

An everything-but-the-kitchen-sink blend of filling, fresh ingredients that’s vegetarian and dairy free.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: Single serving

Ingredients:

2 cups organic mixed greens

4 ounces Kayak Kafé house-made

hummus (scroll for recipe)

4 ounces superfood grain salad (scroll for recipe)

2 ounces grape tomatoes, chopped

2 ounces carrots, shredded

4 ounces cucumber slices

4 ounces sweet and sour tofu

2 ounces Kalamata olives

In a medium bowl, combine cooked grains with lemon-herb dressing, chopped fresh cilantro and parsley. Add corn, carrots and black beans. Salt and pepper to taste. Toss and set aside.

Superfood Grain Salad

serves 8

Ingredients:

1 cup wheat berries

1 cup Israeli couscous, dry

1 cup quinoa, dry

2 cups canned black beans

1 cup corn salsa

1 cup chopped carrots

8 ounces lemon herb dressing (of your choice)

1 bunch of parsley (finely chopped)

1 bunch of cilantro (finely chopped)

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium saucepan, bring wheat berries and water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and cook for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add couscous and quinoa mix, and cook for 5 more minutes, stirring occasionally.

Thoroughly strain cooked grains. Transfer to large mixing bowl and combine with remaining ingredients.

Kayak Kafé House-made Hummus

Ingredients:

12-ounce can of chickpeas or 1½ cup cooked chickpeas

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup tahini, stirred

1 small garlic clove, minced

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon paprika

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Transfer small batches to a food processor and blend until a puree starts to form. Add olive oil to thin mixture and blend until the hummus has a consistency of a soft paste. Set aside, refrigerate leftovers.