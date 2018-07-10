Recipe: Vegetarian Salad

Dietary restrictions got you down? These plant-based bites are stacked with
nutrients—and flavor, too.
Vegetarian Salad
An everything-but-the-kitchen-sink blend of filling, fresh ingredients that’s vegetarian and dairy free.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: Single serving
Ingredients:
2 cups organic mixed greens
4 ounces Kayak Kafé house-made
hummus (scroll for recipe)
4 ounces superfood grain salad (scroll for recipe)
2 ounces grape tomatoes, chopped
2 ounces carrots, shredded
4 ounces cucumber slices
4 ounces sweet and sour tofu
2 ounces Kalamata olives
In a medium bowl, combine cooked grains with lemon-herb dressing, chopped fresh cilantro and parsley. Add corn, carrots and black beans. Salt and pepper to taste. Toss and set aside.
Superfood Grain Salad
serves 8
Ingredients:
1 cup wheat berries
1 cup Israeli couscous, dry
1 cup quinoa, dry
2 cups canned black beans
1 cup corn salsa
1 cup chopped carrots
8 ounces lemon herb dressing (of your choice)
1 bunch of parsley (finely chopped)
1 bunch of cilantro (finely chopped)
Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium saucepan, bring wheat berries and water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and cook for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add couscous and quinoa mix, and cook for 5 more minutes, stirring occasionally.
Thoroughly strain cooked grains. Transfer to large mixing bowl and combine with remaining ingredients.
Kayak Kafé House-made Hummus
Ingredients:
12-ounce can of chickpeas or 1½ cup cooked chickpeas
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ cup tahini, stirred
1 small garlic clove, minced
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt to taste
¼ teaspoon paprika
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Transfer small batches to a food processor and blend until a puree starts to form. Add olive oil to thin mixture and blend until the hummus has a consistency of a soft paste. Set aside, refrigerate leftovers.