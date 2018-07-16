Recipe: Veggie Lasagna

Dietary restrictions got you down? These plant-based bites are stacked with nutrients—and flavor, too.

Veggie Lasagna

You don’t have nix the noodle with this layered casserole.

Gluten free, vegetarian; dairy free and vegan without optional cheese.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 40-45 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 lemons, juiced (4-6 tablespoons)

12 ounces extra-firm tofu (drained and pressed dry)

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

½ cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons salt, divided

Black pepper as desired

1 cup chopped spinach

1 cup thinly sliced zucchini

2 jars marinara sauce

1 ½ boxes Tinkyada brown rice gluten-free noodles

Sprinkle of cashew parmesan (see recipe below)

¼ cup organic mozzarella cheese (optional)

Drain tofu and wrap in a tea towel and set on cutting board. Stack heavy books on top of tofu. Allow tofu to press for 1-2 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 F. Lightly spray an 8×8 inch casserole dish. Bring large pot of water to a boil, add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Add lasagna noodles to pot and boil for

8 minutes. Do not stir as the box instructs. Drain and rinse noodles with cold water. Lay noodles flat on parchment paper to dry.

Add lemon juice, pressed tofu, nutritional yeast, basil, oregano, olive oil and salt to the bowl of a food processor or blender. Pulse to combine, scraping down the sides as needed. The mixture should be combined, but not pureed. Add spinach and pulse to combine.

Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt and pepper, nutritional yeast for cheesiness, or lemon juice for acidity. Set aside.

Spread thin layer of marinara sauce on the bottom of casserole dish followed by a single layer of the lasagna noodles.

Scoop generous amount of tofu filling and spread it in an even layer. Top with ½ cup of thinly sliced zucchini in an even layer. Top with another layer of marinara sauce.

Lay another layer of noodles in the opposite direction on top of the first layer, and then top with filling, zucchini, sauce and the last of the noodles in the opposite direction. If filling remains, repeat another layer.

Top final layer of noodles with marinara sauce, a sprinkle of cashew parmesan and, if desired, ¼ cup organic mozzarella cheese.

Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Then remove foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly and warm. Remove from the oven and let rest at least 15 minutes. Top with more cashew parmesan.

Cashew Parmesan

Ingredients:

½ cup raw cashews 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 clove garlic

Add cashews, nutritional yeast, salt and garlic clove to a food processor. Process until the mixture forms a texture similar to parmesan cheese.

Mixture will keep in the fridge up to 2 weeks.

Flux Nourishment, 912.376.3589, FluxNourishment.org