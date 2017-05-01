Rise and Shine

“When I first took over this place I was working 60-70 hours a week, seven days a week. We had a lot of locals that would come in right when we opened, or before, pour themselves a cup of coffee and just get in the way of our preps. So I decided to push back the opening time by an hour and started locking the door.

On that first morning, right at 6 a.m., all the locals brought tables, chairs and their own coffee, and set up in the middle of the street. Including my own mother! She sat right next to them and protested the change of hours. That’s what it’s like to be a neighborhood restaurant on Tybee.” – Jodee Sadowsky, Owner, The Breakfast Club