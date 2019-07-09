My Savannah: Chad Dubose

The Rivers & Glen manager and Tall Tides Charters owner takes us along on a typical Savannah day

5:00 a.m. Alarm goes off, and my golden retriever mother-and son-team, Georgia Mae and Pigpen, are ready for the day! I check the weather forecast and start the coffee. Once the dogs come in, I start prepping for one of the charters I offer through my company, Tall Tides Charters. Today we’re headed out on the sunrise floodtide trip.

6:00 a.m. Clients arrive at the house, and we all greet them. New clients are always inquisitive about Pigpen’s front leg disability. Pigpen was born in November 2018, and very early on it was clear he had issues using his front legs. Even after extensive therapy and acupuncture, his legs aren’t functional, so right now, he’s learning to use a homemade cart so he can get around. Once everyone has marveled at Pigpen’s gumption, we head down to the dock and hop in the boat for a fun morning of chasing redfish.

9:00 a.m. While I’m on the water, Dr. Neely North with Savannah Holistic Veterinary Medicine stops by the house to administer Pigpen’s bi-monthly acupuncture. Pigpen enjoys this more than you’d think because of the amount of snacks he’s given as a distraction. (It works!)

10:00 a.m. Back at the dock, clients are still smiling and laughing from a fun morning on the water. We hug as we part ways, and I move onto my next adventure.

10:30 a.m. I load Pigpen and Georgia Mae up to head to work at Rivers & Glen Trading Co., but first we drop Pigpen off for physical therapy at Fetch Canine Rehab, where they have been working with him since he was two weeks old, helping his body adjust to his front leg paralysis.

11:00 a.m. Georgia Mae and I arrive at work ready to take care of anything that is thrown our way, from helping a client prepare for a fly fishing trip to the Bahamas to helping a mom pick out a Barbour jacket as a graduation present for her daughter.

1:00 p.m. Lunch time arrives, and it’s always good to go to The Olde Pink House because it’s next door to the shop! (The soft shell crab sandwich is my go-to.) Several members of the Savannah Fly Invitational committee meet me there to discuss the details of this year’s tournament.

2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Man the shop for the afternoon, talking and helping customers and hanging out with my great staff. Toward the end of the day, my amazing girlfriend Gloria and I coordinate Pigpen’s pickup, and Georgia Mae and I head home.

7:00 p.m. Meet with some of the fellow board members of the Coastal Conservation Association at my favorite restaurant, Bull Street Taco, to discuss our latest efforts in the Kick Plastic campaign, including upcoming collaborations with Sweetwater Brewing and Costa Del Mar sunglasses. Our goal in joining the Kick Plastic movement is to end the use of single-use plastics, since we know how detrimental plastic is to our waters and wildlife.

10:00 p.m. Arrive home to a warm welcome by the dogs. Gloria and I walk down to the dock for some stargazing before bed and hit the hay ready to take on whatever’s next. (https://www.gofundme.com/learning-to-walkthe-adventures-of-pigpen)