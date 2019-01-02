My Savannah: Lane Huerta

My perfect Saturday…

7 A.M. Wake up before the family, brew up some PERC coffee, down a cup and run off to Orangetheory Fitness for a morning workout. I love how many classes they offer daily. If I don’t exercise first thing, it just doesn’t get done.

9 A.M. Meet the family at Back in the Day Bakery in our neighborhood, Starland, for Saturday biscuits. I load mine up with cheese, egg and bacon for the ultimate treat. My husband likes to check out the vinyl selection at Graveface Records & Curiosities while my daughter Clementine and I search for treasures at Gypsy World Vintage and House of Strut. My daughter always has an art project in the works, so Starlandia Art Supply is our one-stop shop. You never know what you might find!

10 A.M. Walk over to my studio and set up for Lovelane’s Create-A-Cape Workshop where kiddos design their very own, custom superhero cape. I’m so excited to now offer hands-on workshops for kiddos and adults. A perfect activity on a chilly day.

12:30 P.M. Grab some lunch from Bull Street Taco. Their guacamole is seriously out of this world. Then run across the street for some treats for our pups at Woofgang Bakery.

2 P.M. Run by Custard Boutique to grab something cute to wear for date night. I like to know how and where my clothing is made, and Custard carries ethically and locally made brands. Swing by The Paris Market — the first boutique to carry my brand — to deliver some Lovelane merchandise. I’m honored to be carried in such a beautifully curated space.

4 P.M. We always love visiting Purrvana Cat Café. While we already have two rescue cats, Clementine is determined to add another kitty to our family. After spending time with their furry friends, there’s a good chance we’ll break down and adopt another. How many is too many?

5:30 P.M. Early dinner with Clementine at home. While we love to cook, on date night it’s best to keep it simple for all of us with some grab-and-go from The Grey Market. Their menu changes daily, and it’s always delicious.

7 P.M. With our busy schedules, my husband and I don’t go out that often. Date night is our chance to try a new restaurant or see some live music or a performance. We like to start at Service Brewing for a beer. Patrick and I are IPA fans so the Battlewagon Double IPA hits the spot. Then we’re off to catch Savannah for Morons: Comedy Trolley Tour with friends. If you like to laugh, this is the tour. The Moron Brothers will show you Savannah like you’ve never seen it before. On the way home we stop in Lone Wolf Lounge for cool vibes, great tunes and a perfectly crafted cocktail. Try a Glamorous Life or Treating Objects Like Women.

11 P.M. I love being out and about in our fair city, but at the end of the day, there’s no place like home.