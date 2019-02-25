My Savannah: Leah Riffle

Leah Riffle, co-owner of Red Clover, Harper and Arrowleaf Boutique, envisions her perfect Savannah Saturday.

6:30 a.m. Wake up and spend time with my family before heading out the door. We have breakfast together and get ready for our day. Once the sun is up, my 3-year-old daughter, Ella, loves watching the birds in our backyard. We keep a lot of bird feeders, and we enjoy bird-watching as a family.

9:30 a.m. Stop at Collins Quarter for a coffee. They have a walk-up window, which makes it super easy for ordering on the go, and a latte with a cranberry muffin is the perfect combination. Plus, great service!

10 a.m. Visit our shops: Red Clover, Harper and Arrowleaf. Since they are all located downtown, it’s easy to walk to each location, all within a mile of each other. Savannah is such a beautiful city to walk. I love being in our shops to interact with customers and make sure our sales team has everything they need for a great day. We are very lucky to have a wonderful management and stylist team! Thu (Tran, my co-owner) and I sometimes check on the shops together, or we split up and take different shops for the day. It’s fun owning a shop with your best friend … we bounce ideas off of each other, and we get to do what we love!

1 p.m. Break for lunch. There are so many great lunch spots downtown. I enjoy Soho South, Little Duck Diner and Six Pence, just to name a few.

2:30 p.m. If I’m out shopping or running errands in the afternoon, I like to stop in some of Savannah’s locally owned shops like Satchel, E. Shaver Bookseller, Globe and Nourish. They each have one-of-a-kind items you can’t find anywhere else in Savannah, and as a local business owner myself, I think it’s important to support each other.

4:30 p.m. If it’s a beautiful afternoon, I will end it with a boat cruise with my husband, Josiah, and Ella. Josiah has a charter business, Southern Saltwater Charters, and we’re on the water any chance we get! Watching the sunset on the water with my family is the best way to end a busy day.

7 p.m. I usually eat dinner at home with my family. We love to cook out and enjoy being in our backyard while Ella runs around. When my husband and I can sneak in a date night, we love to have dinner at Atlantic. Their menu is constantly changing, and we love the neighborhood atmosphere.