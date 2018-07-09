My Savannah: Nicole Cohen

We ask Nicole Cohen, internal medicine physician and owner of Savannah Bag Company: What’s your perfect Savannah day?

6:00 a.m. Wake up before the kids and close hospital charts from the week

7:00 a.m. A beautiful morning run around Delegal Creek Marina in my favorite running gear from Game Changers Running Co. and Lululemon on Broughton

8:00 a.m. Quick stop at Cutters Point Coffee in Sandfly

9:00 a.m. We make our way downtown for breakfast at either J. Christopher’s for chocolate chip pancakes or Soho South Cafe for an incredibly delicious quiche and tomato soup.

11:00 a.m. Walk to Forsyth Park playground with the babes—Grace and Cole love seeing the trollies and horse-drawn carriages along the way.

12:00 p.m. Time to shop! The Paris Market & Brocante, Copper Penny, Anthropologie, Red Clover and One Fish Two Fish are MUSTS!

2:00 p.m. We head back to Skidaway Island for afternoon naps, but not without a quick stop at Herb Creek Landscape Supply on the way. They have such a beautiful selection of flowers and plants for the avid gardener.

3:00 p.m. While the babies sleep, I love to slip away to Clutter and Sherry’s Honey Pot Fabric for design inspiration. If I’m feeling extra crafty, I’ll work on new bag concepts.

4:00 p.m. Before the day is done, I deliver Savannah Bag Company tote bags to Cohen’s Retreat, West Elm, Garden on the Square and the downtown Parkers. They’re all such wonderful supporters of the local shopping scene, and it’s nice to help each other out.

6:00 p.m. Dinner with friends. Husk, The Olde Pink House and Plantation Club at The Landings are a few of our favorites.

8:00 p.m. Back home to sit around the fire pit with friends enjoying homemade s’mores and a glass of wine—a perfect way to finish the day.