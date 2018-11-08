My Savannah: West Beaver

West Beaver, CEO of Vaden Automotive, shares his perfect Savannah Saturday.

7:30 am

Brew a small batch of Juggernaut from Perc Coffee while reviewing the week’s production reports from the dealerships. Saturday is game day in the car business, as it’s when most customers have the time to test drive a new vehicle or get their oil changed. I like to send encouraging texts to our management teams on this day.

8:30 am

Morning sporting clays shoot with my new gear from Rivers & Glen Trading Co. When I’m fortunate enough to get an invite from friends, we shoot skeet or sporting clays for an hour or so. I don’t get to hunt often, so this is a fun and safe way to use my guns.

9:45 am

Cook Cindy her favorite breakfast at home. My mom ruined me in the kitchen (our family business is The Beaver House Restaurant in Statesboro), but sometimes I try to pretend I can cook and prepare cinnamon French toast with fresh blueberries and thick-cut bacon from the Hunter Cattle stand at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. Mom would be proud.

11:00 am

Ride my restored ’78 Honda CB550 from Coastal Empire Moto downtown with some friends. Nothing against the Harley guys, but that’s just not me. My new word is “vintage” instead of old. It makes me feel better. I like collecting things from the ’70s and have fallen in love with these old café-style bikes. Ask me about my Marantz stereo or my vinyl from Graveface Records.

1:30 pm

Head to Green Truck Pub for a Flathead Burger for lunch. Sometimes I like eating lunch alone to clear my thoughts -— a table for one or a seat at the bar for people-watching. I appreciate being able to have a clever conversation with the bartender and getting to know a tourist in one sitting. Green Truck is one of my favorite stops, but in general, Savannah is a great place to meet new people from all over the country.

3:30 pm

Watch the Georgia game and play cornhole at B&D Burgers on West Congress with my son Hayes. He is the biggest Georgia fan ever. I graduated from UGA and am not nearly as passionate as he is. God help you if you become the focus of his competitive wrath during the game — or make fun of his flat bill hat from Lids.

8:00 pm

Back home to grill steaks from Smith Brothers Butcher Shop with the neighbors while waiting for the kickoff of the day’s last-seeded football game. I try to FaceTime my daughter Ivy around this time of day. She’s a college freshman in New Orleans, so she’s an hour behind us, and I get to update her on Georgia’s victory before she goes out. She could care less but, hey, it’s quality family time.