Culture

Savannah’s Pet Boardwalk of Fame

by
Photo by Katie McGee

Bark up the right tree with these luxurious boarding facilities for pets.

Eureka! Farm Pet Resort. Photo by Katie McGee

Eureka! Farm Pet Resort

Owners: Holley Grooms and Nicole Brumble

Website: eurekafarm.com

Claim to fame: Dogs boarding at Eureka! stay in a relaxed home environment on 15 acres of well-shaded grassy land, sectioned into several areas for pups to safely run, play and potty off leash. There’s also a 20 by 40 foot heated swimming pool on the property. 

Other services: grooming, excursions (including boat excursions), fitness, training and transport

“When you live with animals, everything you do is with them in mind. A heated pool, lawn care products, pest control products, the kind of flooring in the house, multiple washers and dryers — our choices are all for the safety and well-being of the dogs in our care.” —Holley Grooms

 

Tonya Rintye of the Hipster Hound and a hound pal. Photo by Katie McGee

The Hipster Hound

Owners: Nick and Tonya Rintye

Website: hipsterhound.net

Claim to fame: The famous Hipster Hound shuttle bus — affectionately known as the Wag’n Wagon — picks up and drops off for both daycare and boarding.

Other services: daycare, boarding, in-home petcare, grooming, dog treats and pet care products

“People get so excited when they see our bus that they’ll stop us on the street and ask to take a picture!” —Tonya Rintye

 

Betsy von Trapp at work. Photo by Katie McGee

Von Trapp Animal Lodge

Owner: Betsy von Trapp

Website: vontrappanimallodge.com

Claim to fame: Owned and operated by a licensed veterinarian on-site, von Trapp Animal Lodge offers rehab services such as hydrotherapy with an underwater treadmill and a beach-entry pool, acupuncture, laser therapy, massage and fitness programs. 

Other services: daycare, dog boarding and cat boarding with a separate atrium for free play

“When I first opened the lodge, a part of me was a little sad that I was leaving regular veterinary medicine behind. I would no longer be the ‘family vet’ and would lose those personal relationships with pets and their owners. Eight months in, I realize how mistaken I was.” —Betsy von Trapp

 

 

Tags from the story
, , , , , , ,
Written By
More from Alexis Orgera

Take a Seat at Artillery

Q&A: Robby Perkins, creative director of Daniel Reed Hospitality and designer of Artillery
Read More

You may also like

Live From Savannah

Beneath the Surface

Writing in Cars

Writing in Cars