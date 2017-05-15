Save the Day

Think you don’t have an impact? Read on to find out how you can make a big difference in the health of our waters. Photo by Amy Humphries.

To stand at the edge of the sea, to sense the ebb and flow of the tides, to feel the breath of a mist moving over a great salt marsh, to watch the flight of shore birds that have swept up and down the surf lines of the continents for untold thousands of years, to see the running of the old eels and the young shad to the sea, is to have knowledge of things that are as nearly eternal as any earthly life can be.

—early environmentalist and author Rachel Carson

Save a Life

We share our waterways with many lovable, vulnerable creatures. Nancy Lawson Remler has a cheat sheet for being a good nautical neighbor.

Bag Lady

Have you heard of a "little thing" called the North Atlantic Garbage Patch? It's a swirling oceanic current of plastic scraps that's roughly the size of Texas, and it's suffocating sea life and contaminating our food chain. But one Tybee islander wants to be part of the solution.

Water Rescue

Think we can put off caring about our water resources? Think again. One Hundred Mile's Megan Desrosiers makes waves.