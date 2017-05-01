Sidewalk Masters

Once a year, the South’s most famous park turns into the city’s most visited art gallery–with a little bit of chalk and a whole lot of talent from SCAD students, professors and alumni. “This springtime celebration–one of our oldest traditions, dating back to 1981–draws the community together with every generation of the SCAD family,” says Paula Wallace, SCAD President and Founder. “Students of the past, present and future convened for a joyful day of playful expression, laughter and chalk-stained hands as fresh today as the first time we brightened the sidewalks of Bull Street 36 years ago.”

From 1981 to 2017, check out 36 years of all-star chalk masterpieces.