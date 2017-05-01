Culture

Sidewalk Masters

by
SCAD Savannah – Spring 2017 – Sidewalk Arts Festival – Artist Coverage – Forsyth Park – Photography by Kevin Wells

Once a year, the South’s most famous park turns into the city’s most visited art gallery–with a little bit of chalk and a whole lot of talent from SCAD students, professors and alumni. “This springtime celebration–one of our oldest traditions, dating back to 1981–draws the community together with every generation of the SCAD family,” says Paula Wallace, SCAD President and Founder. “Students of the past, present and future convened for a joyful day of playful expression, laughter and chalk-stained hands as fresh today as the first time we brightened the sidewalks of Bull Street 36 years ago.” 

From 1981 to 2017, check out 36 years of all-star chalk masterpieces. 

 

 

1st Place – Wei Lai, Taiwan

 

Spring 2010 – Individual Student Second Place – Gaby Esteves – Photography by Dennis Burnett

 

Spring 2013 – Individual Student First Place – Adam Varga –Photo by John McKinnon.

 

Spring 2005 – Alumni 2nd Place – John “Britt” Spencer

 

Individual 1st Place – Amy Hahn

 

Spring 2014 – Alumni Second Place – Alan Gallardo – Photography by Stephanie Krell

 

Spring 2014 – Best In Show – Madison Burger – Katie Campbell – Photography by Stephanie Krell

 

Spring 2014 – Student Group Third Place – Whitney Williams – Lindsey Cirmotich – Jordan Rosato – Photography by Stephanie Krell

 

Spring 2016 – Best of Show – Jordyn Callandret – Photography by John McKinnon

 

Spring 2017 – Forsyth Park – Photography by John McKinnon

 

Spring 2017 – Alumni Winner – Jordyn Callandret – Photography by Kevin Wells

 

Spring 2017 – Winning Squares – Best of Show – David Aguilera Padron – Photography by Kevin Wells

 

Spring 2017 – Winning Squares – Graduate Student Award – Mengyan Li – Photography by John McKinnon

 

Spring 2017 – High School First Place Award – Alana Merrell – Brevard, NC – Photography by John McKinnon

 

Spring 2017 – Madison Ellis – Spencer Kohl – Julia Chamberlain – Samantha Greene – Photography by John McKinnon

 

 

