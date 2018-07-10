Signing Day

The tassels have turned, the diplomas are framed, and caps and gowns have been put away. Now, meet 17 of Savannah’s most distinguished 2018 graduates.

In athletics and academics, these young men and women leaders have given their all—and that hard work has paid off. As these outstanding members of the Class of 2018 head off to campuses near and far, we wish them continued success in their every endeavor.

GAVIN LAMBERT | Georgia Institute of Technology | Academic

High School: Benedictine Military School

Career goal: To work in player finance for an NFL team

Advice to incoming freshmen: Do what you have to do, so you can do what you want to do.

Favorite quote: “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.” —William Shakespeare

JACK WILSON | Davidson College | Soccer

High school: Savannah Country Day School

Career goal: My dad is an orthopedic surgeon, so I’d like to follow in his footsteps.

Advice to incoming freshmen: It will become a big setback if you believe your freshman grades don’t matter when applying to college.

Favorite quote: “You create your own opportunities.”

JOHNNY RICHARDSON | The United States Military Academy at West Point | Baseball

High school: Benedictine Military School

Career goal: After I get out of the military, I want to work in support of our national defense.

Advice to incoming freshmen: Don’t wait until you are a junior or senior to work hard. Start strong so you are not scrambling at the end.

Favorite quote: “Team first!”

AMELIA HAM | University of North Carolina at Asheville | Swimming

High School: St. Vincent’s Academy

Career goal: To become a veterinarian

Advice to incoming freshmen: Don’t cut yourself off from new experiences—you may find something you really like.

Favorite quote: “Surround yourself with those who are hungry for success.”

DEZ’MOND BRINSON | Cornell University | Football

High school: Savannah High School/ Savannah Early College

Career goal: To become a sports physician

Advice to incoming freshmen: Be different, and be the best you.

Favorite quote: “I do what I have to do so I can do what I want to.”

SARA DANIELS | Saint Louis University | Volleyball

High School: Calvary Day School

Career goal: To get a job with Gulfstream or Boeing

Advice to incoming freshmen: Enjoy every minute, because it goes by fast.

Favorite quote: “Suck it up.”

JOHN RYAN MACDONALD | Marine Maritime Academy | Football

High school: St. Andrew’s School

Career goal: To become a harbor pilot or overseas captain

Advice to incoming freshmen: Keep working, no matter what.

Favorite quote: “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong. Let all that you do be done in love.” —1 Corinthians 16:13-14

JAVONTE MIDDLETON | The Citadel | Football and Baseball

High School: Jenkins High School

Career goal: To become a history professor, to work within Savannah’s local government and ultimately become mayor.

Advice to incoming freshmen: Networking makes life much easier.

Favorite quote: “If you’re absent during my struggle, don’t expect to be present during my success.” —Will Smith

AMAZNE NGUMEZI | University of Georgia | Basketball

High School: Johnson High School

Career goal: I plan to be a professional basketball player or a marketing manager for a professional team.

Favorite quote: “If it were easy, everyone would be doing it.”

HANNAH FARMER | College of Charleston | Soccer and Academic

High School: Savannah Christian Preparatory School

Career goal: To be an entrepreneur

Advice to incoming freshmen: Take freshman year seriously, because it sets the tone for your entire high school career.

Favorite quote: “Change is inevitable; growth is optional.” —John C. Maxwell

LEAH JACKSON | Washington and Lee University | Academic Leadership

High School: Savannah Country Day School

Career goal: To attend medical school, with aspirations of becoming a child psychiatrist

Advice to incoming freshmen: Follow your curiosities.

Favorite quote: “I may stumble, but I shall not fall.”

Julia Tyson. Photo by Christine Hall

JULIA TYSON | Furman University | Academic

High School: St. Vincent’s Academy

Career goal: I hope to travel the world as a photojournalist.

Advice to incoming freshmen: Join clubs and do extracurricular activities that make you happy.

Favorite quote: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.” —David Bowie

KATIE MILLER | Dartmouth College | Academic

High School: The Habersham School

Career goal: To be a biomedical researcher

Advice to incoming freshmen: Everyone has the potential to do incredible things if they pinpoint their passion and work hard for it. Figure out what you’re passionate about and go for it!

Favorite quote: “If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.” —Napoleon Hill

JOHN SAAD-FALCON | Georgia Institute of Technology | Academic

High School: Savannah Arts Academy

Career goal: I hope to contribute to the creation of the next generation of spacecraft.

Advice to incoming freshmen: Try to think long-term. College and career goals can seem distant and abstract, but if you make deliberate efforts, you’ll be in a much better place four years from now.

Favorite quote: “Do something today you’ll thank yourself for tomorrow.”

DRE’QUAN CHISOLM | Morehouse College | Academic

High School: Savannah Early College

Career goal: I plan to attend medical school and become an OB/GYN.

Advice to incoming freshmen: Remain focused. It’s really easy to fall behind but hard to catch up.

Favorite quote: “If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary.” —Jim Rohn

AMARI BROWN | Savannah College of Art & Design | Academic/Art

High school: New Hampstead High School

Career goal: I want to be a conceptual illustrator, but I also want to illustrate books and write my own graphic novels. One of my biggest dreams is to have my own cartoon series on TV.

Advice to incoming freshmen: You will have many, many, MANY assignments and obligations—focus on one thing at a time. Take freshman year seriously, because it sets the tone for your entire high school career.

Favorite quote: “Be true to yourself.”

GRACE COLLINS | University of Nevada, Reno | Academic

High School: St. Andrew’s School

Career goal: To work in medicine, specifically in the field of plastics

Advice to incoming freshmen: Come to terms with your priorities. Set a trajectory and understand what it will take to get there, and then focus on it. Do not stretch yourself thin trying to be everything. Place your time on the things you value most.

Favorite quote: “Life is richness in many forms.” —Amanda Boyden