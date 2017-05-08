Food

Southern Food Trail: Cocktail

by

With Savannah’s proclivity toward celebration, we couldn’t exclude a cocktail or two from our trail ride. We end it here at the newest place on the map, Prohibition, a speakeasy-style spot modeled after its sister location in Charleston. As beverage director, Jim McCourt knows a thing or two about mixing drinks and people. Two of his favorite libations to get the party started—The Snapper, a refreshing snap pea juice-infused gin drink, and the brandied apricot Prunus—will be on the menu when the 50-foot bar debuts this spring. For drink recipes, go to SavannahMagazine.com. Prohibition, 125 Martin Luther King Blvd., prohibitionsavannah.com.  Photo by Jonathan Boncek. 

 

The Snapper

2 oz. Fords Gin

1 oz. sugar snap pea juice (Beverage director Jim McCourt suggests making your own by throwing a few sugar snap peas into a juicer or blender, then running through a fine strain.)

¾ oz. lime juice

½ oz. green apple syrup

8 mint leaves, plus sprig for garnish

splash soda water

Gently muddle mint with syrup in a shaker tin, add all other ingredients except soda water, fill with ice and shake briefly. Strain into a Collins glass filled with crushed ice and garnish with mint sprig.

 

The Prunus

1 oz. apricot-infused Brandy

1 oz. Rothman and Winter apricot liqueur

¾ oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. honey syrup

1 egg white

2 dashes Bittercube Bolivar bitters

Add all ingredients to a shaker, add ice and shake very hard for 15 seconds. Strain into a cold cocktail glass.

Tags from the story
, , , , , , ,
Written By
More from Maggie Harney

New In 912

They had us at S’more donut. Yet that’s only one attraction at...
Read More

You may also like

Ol’ Fuskie Fried Crab Rice

Reel Food

Much Ado About Brew