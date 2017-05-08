Southern Food Trail: Cocktail

With Savannah’s proclivity toward celebration, we couldn’t exclude a cocktail or two from our trail ride. We end it here at the newest place on the map, Prohibition, a speakeasy-style spot modeled after its sister location in Charleston. As beverage director, Jim McCourt knows a thing or two about mixing drinks and people. Two of his favorite libations to get the party started—The Snapper, a refreshing snap pea juice-infused gin drink, and the brandied apricot Prunus—will be on the menu when the 50-foot bar debuts this spring. For drink recipes, go to SavannahMagazine.com. Prohibition, 125 Martin Luther King Blvd., prohibitionsavannah.com. Photo by Jonathan Boncek.

The Snapper

2 oz. Fords Gin

1 oz. sugar snap pea juice (Beverage director Jim McCourt suggests making your own by throwing a few sugar snap peas into a juicer or blender, then running through a fine strain.)

¾ oz. lime juice

½ oz. green apple syrup

8 mint leaves, plus sprig for garnish

splash soda water

Gently muddle mint with syrup in a shaker tin, add all other ingredients except soda water, fill with ice and shake briefly. Strain into a Collins glass filled with crushed ice and garnish with mint sprig.

The Prunus

1 oz. apricot-infused Brandy

1 oz. Rothman and Winter apricot liqueur

¾ oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. honey syrup

1 egg white

2 dashes Bittercube Bolivar bitters

Add all ingredients to a shaker, add ice and shake very hard for 15 seconds. Strain into a cold cocktail glass.