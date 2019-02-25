Spring into Song

Savannah is alive with the sound of music all year ‘round, but the festivities really pick up in March during festival season. From internationally renowned artists to homegrown heroes, these festivals offer unforgettable performances in some of Savannah’s best venues.

SAVANNAH MUSIC FESTIVAL | March 28-April 13

Georgia’s largest musical arts event celebrates 30 years in 2019. Where else can you dance to zydeco with accordion wiz Nathan Williams, enjoy an intimate performance from Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, hear African superstar Angélique Kidjo cover Talking Heads’ Remain in Light in full and watch bluegrass icons Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder tear the roof off the place?

Individually ticketed event prices and info available via savannahmusicfestival.org

SAVANNAH STOPOVER MUSIC FESTIVAL | March 7-9

Held in downtown Savannah, Savannah Stopover has highlighted up-and-coming indie talent for nine years running. This year’s 100+ artist lineup includes heralded songwriter Lucy Dacus, Georgia indie rockers Deerhunter, Welsh alt-rockers The Joy Formidable and a fresh crop of local acts. Get a pass, hop between venues and hear your new favorite band on a weekend of discovery.

Single day pass: $39; two-day weekend pass: $69; general admission three-day pass: $89; VIP pass: $159; savannahstopover.com

SAVANNAH EARTH DAY FESTIVAL | April 20

Presented by Savannah Chatham Sustainability Coalition, the annual Earth Day Festival fills Daffin Park with a full day of educational workshops, activities for kids, eco-friendly businesses and environmental nonprofits, as well as live music beginning at noon. Local inspirational rapper Clay Hodges will keep the party going as emcee with performances from local school bands and choirs, rock/R&B band Soap, country favorites The Train Wrecks and more. The event is all ages and free to the public.

More info at earthdaysavannah.org