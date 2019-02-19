Summer is Coming

Savannah has a day camp for every kid.

Summer vacation is the perfect time for children to learn, explore and create. From art to science to water sports, these day camps around Savannah keep kids busy while allowing them to discover and foster talents and interests — and just have fun. Be sure to check camp websites and social media for updates on camp dates, fees and activities as summer approaches — some fill up quick!

Fashion

For the fashion-lovers in your family, House of Strut will host its hands-on week-long Kids’ Fashion Boot Camp for children ages 5 to 11. Participants will learn about personal style, fashion history and vintage clothing, completing hands-on projects like upcycling denim, jewelry, screen printing and fashion styling. At the end of the week, the kids show off their creations in a fashion show for their friends, family and the public. In collaboration with Loop It Up Savannah, for every student who signs up for the week, a portion of the fee helps provide a scholarship for another student who can’t afford the camp fee. houseofstrut.com

Building and Making

For children who like working with their hands, a building day camp will take them right into the workshop and have them creating their own projects. Maven Makers hosts summer camp sessions that lets hands-on students use tools and technology to build all kinds of things. The weekly sessions focus on activities like 3D design and printing, creating drones, soldering and building electronics and underwater robots, constructing a hydroponic garden and other projects. Each camp week is four or five days long, and each week’s activities are targeted to either ages 7-10 or 11-13, so campers can find an age-appropriate hands-on experience that’s right for them. mavenmakers.com

Art

Do you have a budding artist on your hands? These summer camps will encourage creativity while building skills for your one-day Monet.

The Telfair Museum offers daytime summer art camps for students in grades K-12 with a variety of artistic interests. Focuses include photography, drawing, crafting, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and video game design. Telfair also invites different local professional artists to work with students each day in some camps. Members of the Telfair Museums receive a discount on camp fees. telfair.org

Scribble Art Studio offers week-long, daily art camps all summer for children ages 4-9. Camp fee covers the supplies needed. Scribble also offers an afternoon drop-off open studio during the week from 1-4 p.m. for children ages 4 and over. Check out Scribble Art Studio’s Facebook page for updates about camp activities. thescribbleartstudio.com

Technology

For students who are interested in furthering their knowledge of technology and engineering, STEAM camps around Savannah provide an opportunity to explore science and math firsthand.

At STEAM Camp hosted at Jolly Goblin Games in downtown Savannah, participants use hands-on activities to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Campers grades 4-9 will participate in individual weekly sessions that focus on video game design, robotics, Minecraft, drone programming, computer design and 3D modeling. Campers will use state-of-the-art computers and software, as well as cutting-edge equipment to explore all their STEAM interests. steamsavannah.com

Georgia Tech’s Full STEAM Ahead! camp encourages interest and exploration in all STEAM-related subjects. During each week-long general session, held at different campuses around Chatham, Liberty and Effingham counties, students ages 6-12 build their own robots, learn about programming and coding, and end each week with a robot showcase for parents and families. Advanced sessions for rising grades 5-8 with more technology experience teach more advanced robotics skills, incorporating applied technology, art and problem-solving to cooperative activities and contests. pe.gatech.edu

Water

Whether your child is an experienced surfer or sailor, or just learning the basics, these camps jump into the waves.

Savannah Sailing Center offers two sailing camps for students of different ages. For children ages 5-7, the “Guppy” camp focuses on safety around the water and introduces students to the sport of sailing. All participants must know how to swim and are required to wear lifejackets at all times. For campers 8 and up, the “Catch the Wind” camp welcomes sailors with all levels of experience to master skills. savannahsailingcenter.org

Hot Sushi Happy Surf Camp Aloha holds weekly surf sessions for fledgling and experienced surfers ages 5-14. Students are welcome to bring their own equipment, though the camp fee includes equipment rental and snacks. happy-surfing.info

Conservation and Nature

Kids who love exploring nature and the outdoors will enjoy marine and ecology camps that take them right into the sea and marshes surrounding Savannah.

Tybee Island Marine Science Center hosts weekly sessions of its SeaCamp Coastal Kids Adventure for students ages 6-11, centering around morning and afternoon modules that introduce different groups of marine or freshwater animals native to the Georgia coast. Each module includes time in the classroom, in the field and in the gallery, and on Fridays, participants trek the marsh to discover the plants and animals that live there. Campers can sign up for any combination of morning and afternoon sessions throughout the week and pay by the module. tybeemarinescience.org

Savannah Country Day School holds sessions of its week-long Coastal Ecology Camp for students in grades K-7, as well as an “explorer session” for grades 3-7 featuring an overnight campout. Campers study marsh wildlife and ecology at the Marine Institute, look at beach erosion at Cockspur Island and Tybee Island and take a trip to Sapelo Island, along with many other ecological studies and activities. savcds.org