Take a Seat: PW Short General Store

PW Short General Store isn’t your grandfather’s general store, but it was inspired by owner Scot Hinson’s grandfather’s Southern States store in Delaware, where shoppers could find overalls, cowboy boots, feed — and a furnace around which locals pulled up chairs to talk. Hinson’s upscale version features a deep inventory of kitchen and barware items, leather goods, art and furniture — and a lush Bob Christian mural on its second floor, flanked by a swanky Florence Knoll couch. Still, Hinson stays true to his shopkeeping roots, placing an icebox with glass bottle sodas next to the door and inviting local artists and creatives to design and dress the shop’s Whitaker-facing window.

Mural, Bob Christian; couch, Florence Knoll; alpaca throw, Alicia Adams; chair, Finn Juhl; vases, Otto Brauer for Holmegaard; framed artwork by Scot Hinson, African print pillows; three-legged table; stainless steel vintage office desk