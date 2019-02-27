The Laws of Fashion

Savannah stylist Charisse Bruin lays down the law.

Law of Patterns

By mixing patterns, you’re pushing boundaries and being intentional at the same time. The trick to the mix is to pull everything together in different shades of a key color — in the case of Josh’s jacquard tie and plaid suit, we went with blue. Jewel tones, like the maroon pocket square, actually tone the look down and give it an anchor. This look is fun without being over the top.

Law of Color

LeeAnn reminds me of Farrah Fawcett, so I wanted to capture that vivacity in her look. The law of color focuses on using punches of color to joyful effect. The royal blue pant and a white blouse — everyone should have a go-to white shirt — are the perfect canvas for two bright, chunky necklaces and a rich handbag. A colorful palette should feel mood-lifting, not overwhelming.

Law of Texture

Layered textures create depth and add movement to a look. For Stephanie, I chose a black-and-white palette with a coat made of a heavier material than the lightweight, sheer dress. As you can see, the combination made her dance! Those varied textures work to maximum effect with solid tights, and the chunky necklace and bracelets and subtle red buttons give the outfit zing.

Law of Accessories

Forget about “less is more” when it comes to accessories! Jeff is wearing beaded bracelets, a blue-faced watch, a red sports coat, a paisley tie, a pocket square and a hat — and yet he doesn’t look overly accessorized. That’s because the right accessories can elevate a look and make it feel more cohesive. Key colors repeat to tie this look together.