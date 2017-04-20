The Pet Perspective

“People and animals are alike in that we both have expectations, and we’re disappointed and often hurt when those expectations aren’t met. But the difference is that animals forget and keep going. They are so trusting and forgiving in the things that we do and often, especially when we are providing medical attention, they have no idea why we’re doing them.

So you gain perspective when you work with animals every day. You’re creating and preserving relationships that are unconditional and rare. It’s rare to be loved so wholly. Animals provide that.” – Neely North, Associate Veterinarian, Berwick Animal Hospital.