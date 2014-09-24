6 Responses to This Little Piggy

This Little Piggy

Who knew petite pigs make the perfect pet for Creative Coast animal lovers? Colleen McNally goes to market. » Photography by Angela Hopper

Julia Davis raises a little bit of everything on her southside farm—horses, chickens, goats, peacocks, chocolate turkeys and critically endangered Appleyard ducks. She considers every one of them as pets.

“Pets make everyone better; pets should be everywhere,” this farmer’s daughter declares before dissolving into laughter. “Honestly, I was born this way. I blame my family for letting me bring home anything and everything.”

Among her well-mannered menagerie is a fresh litter of spotted and striped piglets, each no bigger than a child’s Tonka truck and cuter than those tricked-out babies in Anne Geddes’ portraits. Each pink-nosed piggy sports a unique shade of tan, peach, red, brown, white or gold, with bristly hair and oodles of personality. Julia’s deep affection for them is apparent, and spreading the pro-pet-pig gospel from her boutique breeding and adoption service, Savannah Miniature Pigs, has become Julia’s mission.

Pigging out

A retired respiratory therapist, Julia is now a stay-at-home mom to sixteen critters, including her six children, a pug named Diesel and nine—at last count—miniature pigs. She breeds the mini pigs at her farm, then sells them from her Isle of Hope home, where her husband, whom Julia describes as “not overly animal-friendly,” has even become a convert to pigs as pets—a transformation she hopes others will undergo.

Julia explains that owning a mini pig is a practical alternative or addition to the more traditional dog and cat options. Pigs are hypoallergenic, cost-effective and can be litter-box trained within a day.

“You can teach a pig to do anything that you would a dog or any other animal, and it will learn faster,” Julia beams, backing up her claim with the fact that pigs are ranked the fourth smartest animal on the planet. They are as friendly as dogs, too, she adds.

She sends every one of her pigs home to their new families spayed or neutered, with a certificate from a licensed veterinarian, and a wealth of advice on how to care for them.

Pork Bellies

The most commonly asked questions, according to Julia, revolve around the pigs’ waistlines. She says the mini pigs grow to the size of a cocker spaniel or small basset hound.

“(At first) everyone thinks, ‘Oh, God, a pig,’ picturing a great big farm hog,” Julia says.

They don’t remain “teacup micro-minis,” for sure, but they aren’t pot-bellied pigs either. Genetically, the mini pigs grow to between 40 and 60 pounds, although the spotted and painted type she breeds tend toward the smaller end of that range.

“They have very dense body weight—like a ham,” Julia laughs. “Like a bulldog, small but heavy. Absolutely precious.”

Still, she issues a caution for prospective adoptive parents.

“If you are not going to be responsible with the diet, forget it,” Julia warns. “If you overfeed them, yes, they’ll get big.” Overindulging leads to obesity and poor joints for the pigs, just as it can for cats, dogs and people.

The diet for the animals is quite strict, she continues, which actually saves owners money compared to feeding other kinds of pets, such as small dogs. Julia suggests choosing a diet of raw vegetables or specially formulated feed. Sticking to the diet will also keep pigs from eating through your savings. She says a bag costs less than $20 and can last a good two to three months. She often shares diets and compares sizes with her fellow pet owners, holding each other accountable for the health of their little friends. Considering their low cost and maintenance, it’s no wonder more people are becoming big fans of these little pets.

Animal Farm

The pigs’ popularity also is growing through Julia’s classroom visits, where she introduces a mini pig and reads from the Olivia the Pig book series. Many inner-city children, Julia says, have never seen or touched a pig.

The porcine pals have also become hits with her neighbors—although that wasn’t part of the plan. Late one summer night, three adventurous pigs—or the “Three Musketeers,” as Julia refers to them—made a midnight visit to a yard down the road. When the escapees were discovered, Julia quickly brought her secret pig catcher, Diesel, and best apologies, but everyone there was just laughing and trying to corral the pigs. She simply told the pigs it was time to go and off they went in a straight line—Julia, the pug, and the three little pigs, crying “wee, wee, wee” all the way home.