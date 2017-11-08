It’s Time To Fête the Holidays!

A Party in Three Acts

Tips for Entertaining at Home

By Rebecca Gardner, House & Parties

You can go on and on with your table setting, but the three most important elements of a successful dinner party are flattering light, heavy pours and the guest list. Always add someone new. The best parties in Savannah include an unexpected mix of people.

When your guests arrive, offer something strong, like a bourbon cocktail served in an old-fashioned punch bowl. It looks pretty, and after a few sips, you have a better chance of the evening ending in a sing-along.

Make your guests feel attractive by opting for loads of candlelight or soft pink lightbulbs. Harsh overhead lighting should be avoided like the plague.

Keep the menu simple. Everyone prefers comfort food to foam and engineered hors d'oeuvres. Smith Brothers Butcher Shop has perfected a beef tenderloin, and no one wants anything more than a Back In The Day Bakery pie or a chocolate chip cookie (or two).

Unexpected elements make the evening memorable. Propose a parlor game and prepare with props, stick spoons in pints of Leopold's ice cream and serve on a silver tray, or just pull back the furniture and play Outkast.

Propose a parlor game and prepare with props, stick spoons in pints of Leopold’s ice cream and serve on a silver tray, or just pull back the furniture and play Outkast. Your party will be a screaming blast if you’re a screaming blast, so pass out canapés and compliments with equal enthusiasm.

Rebecca Gardner is the founder and creative director of Houses & Parties, a full-service event and interiors design collective in Savannah and New York City. She has been named a top event designer by Southern Living, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue, and her work has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Town & Country and Vogue. Visit her Sugarplum Pop-Up at rebecca-gardner.com or at the St. Regis New York, beginning Nov. 24.

How to Choose the Perfect Holiday Wine

By Christian Depken, Le Chai Galerie du Vin

Begin the meal with a low-alcohol wine. A rule of thumb: Look to cooler climate regions like Austria, Germany and Northern France and Italy. Colder temps limit the grapes from fully ripening. Less ripe grapes produce less sugar, and generally less alcohol.

My pick: Weingut Tegernseerhof "Terrassen" Riesling Federspiel Wachau, 2016

My pick: Weingut Tegernseerhof “Terrassen” Riesling Federspiel Wachau, 2016

Choose a wine with little or no oak. It's a matter of preference, I suppose, but heavily oaked wine can have an overbearing effect on the palate, negating the subtleties in food flavors.

My pick: Olivier Cousin "Pur Breton" Vin de France, 2015

My pick: Olivier Cousin “Pur Breton” Vin de France, 2015

Consider a rosé. Not just for warm summer days, rosé—especially a sparkling rosé—is quite versatile, pairing well with everything from light pastas to grilled lobster to pheasant.

My pick: Domaine de Nerleux 'La Folie des Loups' Crémant de Loire NV

My pick: Domaine de Nerleux ‘La Folie des Loups’ Crémant de Loire NV

Try a sparkling wine in lieu of Champagne. There are many from Europe that are less expensive than Champagne but use the same methodology. A clean and crisp one can stand up to rich seafood and meats.

My pick: Domaine du Viking Vouvray Brut NV

My pick: Domaine du Viking Vouvray Brut NV

Develop a relationship with the staff at your local wine shop. All the ratings in the world pale in comparison to a tried-and-true recommendation from a real human being. We will not only save you time and money, but we might also introduce you to something new.