On Tybee Time

Pack a tote, hop in the car and go. We day-tripped to Savannah’s beach with a couple of local girls of summer. Photography by Jeremiah Hull. Styled by Sarah Taylor Asquith. Hair by Averil Hull, JW Salon. Makeup by Heather Ashberry, Dollface by Jules. Models: Samantha Salas and Charlotte Suozzo.

 

Swimsuits by Vitamin A, $180 and $187 at Southern Sugaring; coverups from Kathi Rich, $32, and Copper Penny, $62; sunglasses, $235-$295 at Krewe; jewelry by Lauren Milmine Designs, $68-$86; tote by Mar y Sol, $139 at Southern Sugaring; sandals by Melissa + Jason Wu, $118 at Carlisle of York; sneakers by Vans, $50 at Half Moon Outfitters. Location: Ft. Screven 

 

Shirtdress by Xirena, $242 at Terra Cotta; bikini top, $65, and bottom, $60, at Vineyard Vines. Location: Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion

 

Swimsuit by Chaser, $84 at J. Paige; vintage hat, $100 at House of Strut; bracelets by Lauren Milmine Designs, $18 each. Location: Royal Palm Motel

 

On Samantha: eyelet top, $54 at Fabrik; vintage bikini bottom, $20 at House of Strut; earrings, $55 at Paris Market and Brocante; espadrilles by Artesania, $213 at Southern Sugaring. On Charlotte: button-up, $98 at Vineyard Vines; swimsuit by Patagonia, $129 at Half Moon Outfitters; espadrilles by Soludos, $88 at Carlisle of York. Location: Huc-a-poo’s Bites and Booze

 

Bikini top by Carve Designs, $48 at Half Moon Outfitters; earrings by Lauren Milmine Designs, $55; hat by Echo, $59 at Terra Cotta. Location: CoCo’s Sunset Grille

 

Blouse by Tempo Paris, $178 at Carlisle of York. Location: Royal Palm Motel

 

On Charlotte: blouse by Eva Franco, $143 at Midge; bikini bottom by L Space, $90 at Half Moon Outfitters; hat (on table) by Echo, $58 at Terra Cotta. On Samantha: dress by Byron Lars, $645 at Savannah Bleu; sunglasses, $195 at Krewe. Location: Huc-a-poo’s Bites and Booze

 

On Charlotte: bikini top by Vitamin A, $88 at Southern Sugaring; skirt, $179.50 at Club Monaco; peacock bag, $398 at Kate Spade New York. On Samantha: swimsuit by Vitamin A, $169 at Southern Sugaring; shorts by Mumu, $96 at J. Paige; clutch by Mercedes Salazar, $178 at Paris Market and Broncante. Location: Lazaretto Creek

 

Where to buy: 

Carlisle of York (formerly Shoe Be Do): 7 W. York St., 912-495-5076
Club Monaco: 212 W. Broughton St., 912-232-2740, clubmonaco.com
Copper Penny: 22 W. Broughton St., 912-629-6800, shopcopperpenny.com
Fabrik: 318 W Broughton St., 912-234-8470, fabrikstyle.com
Half Moon Outfitters: 15 E. Broughton St., 912-201-9393, halfmoonoutfitters.com
House of Strut: 17 W. 41st St., 912-712-3902
J. Paige: 107 Charlotte Road, 912-897-1525
Kate Spade New York: 319 W. Broughton St., 912-495-6505, katespade.com
Kathi Rich: 2515 Abercorn St., 912-236-7424
Krewe: 216 W. Broughton St., 912-495-5676, krewe.com
Lauren Milmine Designs: laurenmilminedesigns.com
Midge: 402 W. Broughton St., 912-239-6194, shopmidge.com
Paris Market and Brocante: 36 W. Broughton St., 912-232-1500, theparismarket.com
Savannah Bleu: 14 W. Jones St., 912-239-4540, bleucompanies.com
Southern Sugaring: 3 E. Perry St., 912-495-7091, southernsugaring.com
Terra Cotta: 34 Barnard St., 912-236-6150, terracottasavannah.com
Vineyard Vines: 301 W. Broughton St., 912-238-0900, vineyardvines.com

