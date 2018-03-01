Vote For Best Of Doctors

Complete your ballot by April 13.

Vote for your favorites for a chance to win! Complete your ballot by April 13, and you will be entered to win a one-year subscription to Savannah magazine. Five winners will be randomly drawn.

The Rules: All ballots must be received no later than April 13, 2018. Only ONE ballot per person will be accepted. Only online and original ballots from the magazine will be counted. No photocopied ballots will be counted. To select prize winners, ballots will be drawn at random by a member of our staff, and the winners will be notified. Participation is open to all readers 18 years and older, except employees of Morris Media Network.