Vote For Best of Savannah

Complete and mail your ballot by Friday, April 21.

Win a grand-prize package that includes two VIP passes to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Wine, Women and Shoes event on Thursday, April 28, then stay the night at the Hyatt Regency—a total value of more than $600.

The Rules: All ballots must be received no later than April 21, 2017. Only ONE ballot per person will be accepted. Each ballot must be at least 50% complete in order to be counted and eligible for prize drawing.

Only online and original ballots from the magazine will be counted. No photocopied ballots will be counted.

To select the winner, a ballot will be drawn at random by a member of our staff, and the winner will be notified. Participation is open to all readers 18 years and older, except employees of Morris Communications.