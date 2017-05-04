We’ve Got You Covered

In this coastal city, swim fashion is less about sex appeal and more about strategic style. Beach bodies are a dime a dozen, but comfy, chic cover-ups are a must for every day in the sun.
Styled by Reilly Mesco
Photography by Cedric Smith
Model: Rashaun Rawls for Halo Models and Talent
Wrap Star
Easy, breezy, dramatic and bright, kimono scarves are a sheer delight.
Skirt the Issue
A full, soft silhouette flatters “food babies” and forgives sandy sprawls.
Sweet Prints
Go from AJ’s Dockside to the Top Deck in light, graphic layers.