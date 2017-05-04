We’ve Got You Covered

Culture

In this coastal city, swim fashion is less about sex appeal and more about strategic style. Beach bodies are a dime a dozen, but comfy, chic cover-ups are a must for every day in the sun.

©2015 Cedric Smith, SAV MAG 17

Styled by Reilly Mesco

Photography by Cedric Smith

Model: Rashaun Rawls for Halo Models and Talent

 

©2015 Cedric Smith, SAV MAG 11

Wrap Star

Easy, breezy, dramatic and bright, kimono scarves are a sheer delight.

©2015 Cedric Smith, SAV MAG 13
Sheer Elegance:  NikiBiki bandeau, $6, and Telescope necklace, $33 at Custard Boutique.  Printed kimono, $58 at Fabrik.  (stylist’s own bikini and earrings)

Skirt the Issue

A full, soft silhouette flatters “food babies” and forgives sandy sprawls.

Skirt Around: Gold bar earrings, $22, and Modern Bronze mini star necklace, $46 at Custard Boutique.  Arrowhead necklace, $58 at Fabrik.  App “Mandy” skirt, $192 at James Gunn.  (stylist’s own cardigan and bikini)
Sweet Prints

Go from AJ’s Dockside to the Top Deck in light, graphic layers.

My Prints: “Slynight” earrings, $42, and Coral Amour Vert T-shirt (around waist), $83 at Custard Boutique.  Beaded necklace, $24, and blue palm print maxi dress, $82 at Fabrik.  Bailey44 blazer, $384 at Bleubelle Boutique.  (stylist’s own sandals and shell necklace)
