What’s Bugging You?

With Zika on the mind, bug spray should be in everyone’s hand. Photo by Daiga Ellaby.

1. Nourish’s Don’t Bug Me! Keep Away Spray and After Bite Relief

Created by locals Shoshanna and Corey Walker, Nourish’s all-natural, child-safe product is loaded with essential oils, aloe and rose water. “When it’s time to head outside, we tell our kids to close their eyes, and we spray them all over,” says Shoshanna, who also swears by their After Bite Relief—distilled Cajeput oil that’s said to quickly draw out the venom from bug bites.

Don’t Bug Me! Keep Away Spray, $10 for 4 ounces, After Bite Relief, $6 for .338 ounces at Nourish, various locations, nourishsavannah.com

2. Duggan Sisters’ Lifestings Lotion

Turns out, what’s irresistible to your feline is unbearable for mosquitos. Infused with Nepeta cataria, aka catnap, this lightweight shea butter and jojoba lotion packs a double punch of moisturizer and repellent.

$26.99 for 8 ounces at Brighter Day Natural Foods, 1102 Bull St., brighterdayfoods.com

3. No Natz Patio Candle and Spray

Less pungent than citronella, this outdoor candle smells of rosemary, lemongrass, coconut and lavender—the same insect-fighting oils found in No Natz spray, concocted on Savannah’s Wilmington River by retired state trooper and avid boater David Damino.

$16.95 for patio candle, $4.99 for 2 ounces at One Fish Two Fish, 401 Whitaker St., onefishstore.com

4. Savannah Bee Co.’s Beeswax Salve

Nowhere does it say “insect repellent” on this rich balm, but full of naturally inhibiting spearmint and citrus oils, it’s become a secret weapon for many Savannah Bee Co. employees. “Whenever I go paddleboarding, I dab it on my neck, knees and ankles, and I never get bit,” says Kevin Free, assistant mead bar manager at the Savannah store.

$10 for 2 ounces; $5.50 for .75 ounces at Savannah Bee Co., various locations, savannahbee.com

5. Just Neem’s Adios Outdoor Body Spray

The active ingredient here is Neem oil, which is extracted from the seeds of the Neem tree, an evergreen indigenous to India. For centuries, the oil has been used to heal infections and skin ailments, and as legend has it, insects won’t get near the stuff.

$10.99 for 4 ounces at Whole Foods Market, 1815 E. Victory Drive, wholefoodsmarket.com

6. Burt’s Bees Herbal Insect Repellent

Made from a blend of rosemary, lemongrass and essential oils, this nature-derived mainstay softens your skin while setting up a safety shield against biters and stingers.

$7.95 for 4 ounces at Half-Moon Outfitters, 15 E. Broughton St., halfmoonoutfitters.com

7. Ben’s 100 Max Formula Insect Repellent

A recent Consumer Reports study found that natural products should be applied more frequently than synthetic-based repellents. So, if a lengthy hike or ride is on the agenda, this spray, containing 98 percent DEET, offers up to 10 hours of protection. Use sparingly.

$6.95 for 1.25 ounces at Half-Moon Outfitters