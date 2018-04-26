What’s Cookin’

Dishing with chefs at eight of Savannah’s newest restaurants. Photography by Jason B. James
Grilled venison loin chop over polenta all’Amatriciana
@ La Scala
by executive chef David Landrigan and chef de cuisine Stephen McLain
Ramps, in season for only a few weeks every spring, accompany this dish— while they last
$38, on the menu at La Scala, opening in May, 119 E. 37th St., 912.443.1875
Pulled pork nachos
@ El Coyote
by executive chef and managing partner Landon Thompson
Served sheet-pan style in one single layer, so there’s never a dry chip
$12, on the menu at El Coyote, 1 W. Victory Drive, 912.236.5737
Tuna melt
@ East End Provisions
by executive chef Neil Youngblood
An elevated riff on the old-school tuna melt
$12, on the menu at East End Provisions, 20 E. Broughton St., 912.335.5522
Chicken shoyu
@ Akedo Ramen
by executive chef and managing partner Landon Thompson
Traditional ramen with wood-fired chicken and homemade noodles
$12, on the menu at Akedo Ramen, opening in May, 1 W. Victory Drive (in the southern annex of El Coyote), 912.236.5737
Chargrilled pork loin
@ The Fitzroy
by chef de cuisine Cameron Dempsey
The pork chops and applesauce you wish your mom used to make
$20, on the menu at The Fitzroy, 9 Drayton St., 912.777.4147
Welcome Home Platter
@ Edgar’s Proof & Provision
by chef de cuisine Vernard Flowers
A fusion of spicy, smoky and sweet flavors
$14, on the menu at Edgar’s Proof & Provisions, 15 East Liberty St., in the DeSoto Savannah, 912.443.2000
Grassroots Farms pork, potlikker greens, peanut, red pepper
@ Husk
by chef and partner Sean Brock
Neat and tidy plating resembles modern art sculpture
$33, on the menu at Husk, 12 W. Oglethorpe Ave., 912.349.2600
Stir fry
@ The Grove
by chef Hoss Czup
For crunchy bursts of sweetness, fresh corn replaces traditional rice
$19, on the menu at The Grove, 301 W. Congress St., 912.777.7597