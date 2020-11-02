Culture
Food
Health
Homes
Weddings
Seen
Subscribe
Subscribe
Get The Latest Issue
Give A Gift
Shop Our Store
Free Newsletter
Features
November 2, 2020
November 2, 2020
2020 Holiday Lookbook
by
Savannah Magazine
Cross off your gift list in style with
this
curated shop crawl.
Tags from the story
Downtown Historic District
,
Holiday gift guide
,
Look book
,
Savannah holidays
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Written By
Savannah Magazine
More from Savannah Magazine
Bold Strokes
By Joshua Peacock Trite adages should be avoided at all costs, but...
Read More
You may also like
January 8, 2020
Above and Beyond
November 6, 2017
The Best of Savannah: Tourism
November 2, 2020
Life of the Party
Previous article
Life of the Party
Next article
Knock Stars
More Stories
Homes
Thinking Inside The Box