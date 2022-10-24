Features
Food
Health
Homes
Weddings
Seen
Subscribe
Subscribe
Give A Gift
Free Newsletter
Buy
Get The Latest Issue
Give A Gift
Shop Our Store
Article Reprints
Best of Savannah Plaques
New Guard Plaques
Features
October 24, 2022
October 24, 2022
2022 Holiday Look Book
by
Savannah Magazine
Peruse our 2022 Holiday Look Book, jam-packed with holiday happenings and local gift ideas!
Tags from the story
Holiday gift guide
,
Savannah
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Written By
Savannah Magazine
More from Savannah Magazine
Best of Savannah HOMES 2021
For the past 20 years, savvy locals have counted on Savannah magazine’s annual Best of...
Read More
You may also like
June 6, 2017
Dogeared Corner: Literary Eats
September 11, 2018
My Savannah: Courtney Victor
August 29, 2022
Team Spirit
Previous article
2022 Retirement Living Guide
More Stories
My Savannah
,
Style
Jennifer Huskey