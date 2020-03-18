912Together

Without small businesses, there would be no Savannah Magazine. To support our community in these uncertain times, we will do our best to inform readers of any changes local businesses are making due to COVID-19. The list will be updated regularly.

Food and Beverage

The Grey Market is delivering and also has curbside pick-up.

The Grey restaurant is closed.

Husk is closed.

Atlantic is delivering and also has curbside pick-up.

Spanky’s has curbside pick-up.

Tubby’s Seafood has curbside pick-up.

Fiddler’s Crabhouse has curbside pick-up.

Dub’s Pub has curbside pick-up.

Kayak Cafe is delivering and offering curbside pick-up only.

Cotton and Rye is open with to-go options and curbside pick-up.

Foxy Loxy Cafe will now be open from 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Sunday with pick-up options as well as food and bottled beverage delivery.

Fox and Fig Cafe has closed dining-in service but is offering curbside pick-up and delivery from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Henny Penny Cafe will be open from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. every day with pick-up options coming soon.

Blend & Press Wellness Bar is open 9 a.m. — 2 p.m with to-go options and curbside delivery.

Le Macaron is open for business as usual.

La Scala is encouraging take-out.

Bull Street Taco is offering to-go only with curbside pick-up. The patio will be open if you would like to stay and eat your food outside. If you order a taco box, you get a free roll of toilet paper.

Big Bon Bodega is offering outdoor seating only, to-go orders and online orders with free delivery within the city limits with a minimum $25 purchase.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Zunzi’s in Savannah will donate one family meal to a family in need for each family meal purchased. Orders may be placed online or in-store for takeout or delivery via Grubhub, UberEats, Postmates and DoorDash.

All B & D Burger locations are accepting online orders and providing curbside pick-up.

Gannon Organics is offering to deliver their produce to your home. More information available on their Instagram: gannonorganics



Health and Wellness

LaTerra Natural Oils’ storefront is closed but they are offering local delivery and out-of-town shipping.

New Yoga Now is offering online practice.

Otium is offering online practice.

Dancing Dogs Yoga is offering online practice.

Savannah Pet Sitters is offering 10% off to any medical professional that books during the month of March as well as a free visit for clients who refer a new client.

Savannah Yoga Center is offering online practice.



Breweries

Service Brewing is offering to-go and merch sales only.

Two Tides Brewing will be limiting taproom capacity to 10 people and focusing on to-go and curbside pick-up orders. New hours are Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m. — 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Southbound Brewing Company is offering to-go and merch sales only.



Museums and Galleries

Telfair Museums, Owens-Thomas House and Jepson Center are closed until 3/31.

Savannah African Art Museum is closed until 3/21.

Davenport House Museum closed indefinitely.

Ships of the Sea Museum closed indefinitely.

Massie Heritage Center closed indefinitely.

Lane Contemporary is open as usual.



Boutiques

13 Secrets Jewelry Gallery is open for business as usual.

The Edition Shop will be closed starting today, March 18, for two weeks.

Peaches Children’s Shoppe is offering free shipping on all orders and free local delivery.

Carlstadt’s Wholesale Florist is open regular hours.

Ordinary Magic Shop will be open 12-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12-3 p.m. on Sunday.



If your business isn’t on the list and you would like it to be, please email sylvie.baggett@savannahmagazine.com