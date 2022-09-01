Best of Savannah, Taste

A Celebratory Toast

by

This year, our Best of Savannah reader survey turns 21! To mark this milestone, we asked some of the Hostess City’s most hospitable honorees to join us in raising a glass to their success with a cocktail recipe worthy of the occasion. 

Photography by JEREMIAH HULL

Best Bartender winner Charlie Wentway of Garibaldi

PB&J MARTINI

Shared by Best Bartender winner Charlie Wentway of Garibaldi

1¼ oz. Bacardi rum 
1 oz. pineapple juice
1 oz. Charlie’s Signature PB&J Syrup
Garnish with fresh basil leaf

CHARLIE’S SIGNATURE PB&J SYRUP
Combine the following ingredients and steep for 30 minutes:
1 whole jalapeño 
18 oz. pineapple juice
1 sprig of basil
2 oz. sugar

“Combining bourbon and bubbles is rarely done, but it really works … nothing is more celebratory than a delicious bubbly cocktail.”  — Ashley Simeone

SHOWER ME IN LUXURY

Shared by a runner-up for Best Bartender, Ashley Simeone of Savoy Society (also a runner-up for best signature cocktails)

¼ oz. Luxardo Amaro Abano 
½  oz. Luxardo Apricot Liqueur
1 oz. Angel’s Envy Bourbon

Stir then strain into a champagne flute. Top with dry sparkling wine. Express and garnish with an orange twist.

(B)RAMBLE ON

Shared by Bar Julian at The Thompson Savannah, winner for Best New Bar

1½ oz. Hendrick’s Gin 
½  oz. Combier Creme De Mure, Blackberry Liqueur, Dolin Dry Vermouth
¼ oz. honey syrup (equal parts Savannah Bee Company honey and water)
½  oz. lemon juice

Build in a snifter glass, swizzle with crushed ice, top with a mint sprig, a fresh blackberry and a dusting of cardamom powdered sugar (freshly ground cardamom mixed with powdered sugar in a 10:1 ratio).

“This cocktail was featured at our pre-opening celebration over a year ago, and it has continued to be one of our most popular drinks since day one.” — Chelsea DeMark, beverage director at Bar Julian

Courtesy of BAR JULIAN, THE THOMPSON SAVANNAH

THE BIG [PINE] APPLE

Shared by a runner-up for Best Bartender, Matthew C. Huntley of Peacock Lounge

Courtesy of MATTHEW C. HUNTLEY

1½ oz. Appleton Estate 12-year aged rum 
½ oz. Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey
½ oz. Dolin Dry Vermouth
¼ oz. heavy pineapple-infused Demerara syrup (3:1)
2 dashes of Angostura Aromatic Bitters
1 dash of Tiki Bitters

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until nice and chilled. Strain and serve in a chilled coupe glass. Garnish the cocktail with a brandied cherry and a dehydrated pineapple for a flavorful dessert after the last sip.

“Passion, hard work, grit and creativity all power the heartbeat of this city. All these traits learned … will forever be instilled in me. [This celebratory cocktail combines] my two loves of aged rum and rye whiskey … to form a variation on a pre-Prohibition classic, The Manhattan.” — Matthew Huntley

Courtesy of ARTILLERY

BULL & MATADOR

Shared by Artillery, winner for Best Signature Cocktails

Perfect for those hot and humid Savannah days, this libation is light and refreshing with bright citrusy notes and a color reminiscent of sultry summer sunsets.

½ oz. lemon juice
½  oz. agave syrup
½  oz. Cocchi Americano
¼ oz. housemade orange-and- ginger shrub
1½  oz. Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila
Finish with blood orange juice

Courtesy of PEREGRIN, PERRY LANE HOTEL

FLORAL PALOMA

Shared by Peregrin at the Perry Lane Hotel, winner for Best Rooftop Bar

Designed as a shareable cocktail (the serving size is two people), this drink is meant to bring people together. Cheers to that!

4 oz. Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila 
1½ oz. Créme de Violette
1½ oz. lime juice
1½ oz. grapefruit juice
1 oz. simple syrup
8 dashes of lavender bitters
Top with Fresca

