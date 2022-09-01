A Celebratory Toast

This year, our Best of Savannah reader survey turns 21! To mark this milestone, we asked some of the Hostess City’s most hospitable honorees to join us in raising a glass to their success with a cocktail recipe worthy of the occasion.

Photography by JEREMIAH HULL

Best Bartender winner Charlie Wentway of Garibaldi

PB&J MARTINI

Shared by Best Bartender winner Charlie Wentway of Garibaldi

1¼ oz. Bacardi rum

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. Charlie’s Signature PB&J Syrup

Garnish with fresh basil leaf

CHARLIE’S SIGNATURE PB&J SYRUP

Combine the following ingredients and steep for 30 minutes:

1 whole jalapeño

18 oz. pineapple juice

1 sprig of basil

2 oz. sugar

“Combining bourbon and bubbles is rarely done, but it really works … nothing is more celebratory than a delicious bubbly cocktail.” — Ashley Simeone SHOWER ME IN LUXURY Shared by a runner-up for Best Bartender, Ashley Simeone of Savoy Society (also a runner-up for best signature cocktails) ¼ oz. Luxardo Amaro Abano

½ oz. Luxardo Apricot Liqueur

1 oz. Angel’s Envy Bourbon Stir then strain into a champagne flute. Top with dry sparkling wine. Express and garnish with an orange twist.

(B)RAMBLE ON Shared by Bar Julian at The Thompson Savannah, winner for Best New Bar 1½ oz. Hendrick’s Gin

½ oz. Combier Creme De Mure, Blackberry Liqueur, Dolin Dry Vermouth

¼ oz. honey syrup (equal parts Savannah Bee Company honey and water)

½ oz. lemon juice Build in a snifter glass, swizzle with crushed ice, top with a mint sprig, a fresh blackberry and a dusting of cardamom powdered sugar (freshly ground cardamom mixed with powdered sugar in a 10:1 ratio). “This cocktail was featured at our pre-opening celebration over a year ago, and it has continued to be one of our most popular drinks since day one.” — Chelsea DeMark, beverage director at Bar Julian Courtesy of BAR JULIAN, THE THOMPSON SAVANNAH

THE BIG [PINE] APPLE

Shared by a runner-up for Best Bartender, Matthew C. Huntley of Peacock Lounge

Courtesy of MATTHEW C. HUNTLEY

1½ oz. Appleton Estate 12-year aged rum

½ oz. Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey

½ oz. Dolin Dry Vermouth

¼ oz. heavy pineapple-infused Demerara syrup (3:1)

2 dashes of Angostura Aromatic Bitters

1 dash of Tiki Bitters



Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until nice and chilled. Strain and serve in a chilled coupe glass. Garnish the cocktail with a brandied cherry and a dehydrated pineapple for a flavorful dessert after the last sip.

“Passion, hard work, grit and creativity all power the heartbeat of this city. All these traits learned … will forever be instilled in me. [This celebratory cocktail combines] my two loves of aged rum and rye whiskey … to form a variation on a pre-Prohibition classic, The Manhattan.” — Matthew Huntley

Courtesy of ARTILLERY

BULL & MATADOR

Shared by Artillery, winner for Best Signature Cocktails

Perfect for those hot and humid Savannah days, this libation is light and refreshing with bright citrusy notes and a color reminiscent of sultry summer sunsets.

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. agave syrup

½ oz. Cocchi Americano

¼ oz. housemade orange-and- ginger shrub

1½ oz. Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila

Finish with blood orange juice

Courtesy of PEREGRIN, PERRY LANE HOTEL

FLORAL PALOMA

Shared by Peregrin at the Perry Lane Hotel, winner for Best Rooftop Bar

Designed as a shareable cocktail (the serving size is two people), this drink is meant to bring people together. Cheers to that!

4 oz. Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila

1½ oz. Créme de Violette

1½ oz. lime juice

1½ oz. grapefruit juice

1 oz. simple syrup

8 dashes of lavender bitters

Top with Fresca